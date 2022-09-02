“I confirm that I did not consent” - Fiona Ferro speaks out for after accusing former coach Pierre Bouteyre of rape and sexual assault

Fiona Ferro has spoken out for the first time since allegations of rape and sexual assault against her former coach Pierre Bouteyre were made public.

She took to social media to make her statement. The French tennis player addressed Bouteyre’s stand on her accusations and reaffirmed that the sexual exploitation that took place between 2012-2015, when she was just a teenager, was not consensual.

“I take note of Pierre Bouteyre’s position on my accusation of acts of rape and sexual assault by a person in authority. I confirm that I did not consent and that the rapes and sexual assaults were committed by moral constraint according to article 222-24 of the Penal Code,” Fiona Ferro said.

Firmly standing by her initial accusations, Ferro further declared that she was entrusting her country’s justice system in hopes that the right course of action would be implemented. She also acknowledged those who had supported her during the ordeal.

“I place all my trust in the justice system of my country and confirm that I do not want to make any other declaration on the criminal investigation procedure. Thank you very much to all those who show me their support in this difficult but necessary step,” she concluded

Bouteyre, a former tennis player from France, had recently refuted Ferro’s claims. According to his lawyer Maitre Virginie Pin, Bouteyre acknowledged the materiality of the facts but disputed the accusation of rape.

"It was a love story according to him," his lawyer said.

Fiona Ferro’s lawyer, Maitre Isabelle Colombani, who was a guest on Bonsoir Nice Côte d'Azur, voiced that Ferro “was completely under the influence of her trainer.”

BFM Nice Côte d'Azur @BFMCotedazur Selon Maître Isabelle Colombani, avocate de Fiona Ferro, la joueuse de tennis "était complètement sous l'emprise de son entraîneur" Selon Maître Isabelle Colombani, avocate de Fiona Ferro, la joueuse de tennis "était complètement sous l'emprise de son entraîneur" https://t.co/WvXF48yCVO

“I send a huge support to Fiona Ferro” - Alize Cornet reacts to the rape allegations against her former coach Pierre Bouteyre

Alize Cornet was previously coached by Pierre Bouteyre.

Besides Fiona Ferro, Pierre Bouteyre coached of Alize Cornet from 2002 to 2012 and later from 2018 to 2019.

Recently speaking to L’Equipe about Ferro’s trauma, Cornet said that it was a serious subject which has affected her. She proceeded to send support to her friend Ferro and admitted that it was a shocking revelation about her former coach.

"It's far too serious a subject for me to dwell on during the tournament. It obviously affects me a lot, and maybe that's one of the reasons why I don't sleep very well at night. Obviously I send a huge support to Fiona, which I did by message because she is my friend. It's terrible, for both of them and especially for Fiona. He's been my coach for 10 years, so it's not cool to learn that kind of stuff," said Cornet.

Cornet, who is currently contesting the US Open, knocked out defending champion Emma Raducanu in the first round and is now through to the third round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh