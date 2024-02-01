"I was considered big when I played, I'm 6 ft. 2 barely" - Andy Roddick on "new prototype" of tennis players today

Andy Roddick has said that there is a "new prototype" of a tennis player in the present day who needs to be extremely tall.

Roddick has been involved in tennis media following his retirement from the sport and has often featured for Tennis Channel.

The American recently released the first episode of his podcast "Served with Andy Roddick," where he spoke with tennis journalist Jon Wertheim about several things. Roddick said that in today's time, there is a "new prototype" of a tennis player who needs to be highly athletic, fit, skinny, and as tall as 6 ft. 4 or 6 ft. 7.

Roddick added that he was considered big during his playing days and that he was not the most athletic tennis player on tour.

"I see this new prototype of a professional tennis player, where you're super skinny, you're super athletic, you're super fit, you can get in and out of the corners and you're 6 ft. 7, you're 6 ft. 4, like this new athlete in tennis. I was considered big when I played. I'm 6 foot 2, barely and not all that athletic. I could serve but not super athletic," Roddick said (at 5:00)

"Now you have these guys that get in and out of the corners. They all play well off both sides. They can take you line, they can take you cross. I mean, Sinner is hitting open stance, you know, kind of recovery shots, but sticking them line out of nowhere. I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. When I watch this, it just doesn't make sense to me," he added.

Andy Roddick was the World No. 1 for 13 weeks

Andy Roddick at a charity event in 2023

Andy Roddick had an impressive tennis career, during which he reached the top of the ATP rankings.

The American became the World No. 1 in November 2003 after reaching the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, dethroning Juan Carlos Ferrero. He finished the year at the top of the rankings.

However, Roddick's stay did not last long as he relinquished the top spot to Roger Federer after the Swiss won the 2004 Australian Open by beating Marat Safin in the final. Thus Roddick spent only 13 weeks as the World No. 1.

Andy Roddick won 32 singles titles throughout his career, the most notable of which came at the 2003 US Open where he beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final. He also clinched five Masters 1000 titles, two each in Miami and Cincinnati, and one in Montreal.

The former World No. 1 retired from tennis in 2012 after losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round of the US Open.