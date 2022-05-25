"I had Covid a few months ago & could not prepare, so I did not expect this" - Aliaksandra Sasnovich after beating Emma Raducanu at Roland Garros 

Aliaksandra Sasnovich delivered a repeat of her upset defeat from the Indian Wells Open last year, beating Emma Raducanu in a three-set stunner in the second round of the 2022 French Open.

Sasnnovich came back from a set down to take out the 12th seed 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The topsy-turvy match saw each set have pivotal service games going the way of the player who went on to win the set. The Belarusian managed a crucial serve hold in the third game of the final set before winning three games back-to-back to win the match.

Speaking during her on-court interview, Sasnovich said that she was not prepared for "the crazy season" as she had COVID-19 during the preseason. She added that she didn't expect things to be easy and that she was happy with her performance.

"Honestly, I had Covid few months ago,"Sasnovich said during her on-court interview. so I didn't prepare well for the crazy season, I didnt expect things to go easy, but yeah, I'm happy."

She went on to express her gratitude to fans, who she said made for a great atmosphere.

"Yeah, of course, It's very changed because much more people come to see to watch us [after Covid]," she conitnued. "Yeah, it's more. You feel more atmosphere."

Sasnovich had also beaten Raducanu in Indian Wells last year.

Sasnovich said she was happy after having come through a tough win and joked that she hoped the crowd would support her more than her next opponent in the third round.

"I'm very happy with the win. it was a tough match," Sasnovich said. "Yeah, [at the beginning of the second set] I tried to play more aggressive, I think. Yeah, the point probably and mentally I was ready, you know, to play point my point."

"I hope they will support me next time," Sasnovich joked about the crowd. "But yeah, because I heard that for Emma, there was more support. Yeah, because obviously she is a Grand Slam champion. Yes, she's a great player."

Aliaksandra Sasnovich will face a stern test against Angelique Kerber in the 3R of French Open

Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the 2022 French Open.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich will now take on another Grand Slam champion in the third round in the form of Germany's Angelique Kerber. The former World No. 1 survived a tight two-set battle against Elsa Jacquemot to book her spot in the third round. Kerber is now on a seven-match winning streak, having lifted the trophy at the WTA 250 event in Strasbourg in the lead-up to this year's French Open.

The German, will however need to be at her very best to find a way past Sasnovich, who is also going through a purple patch. The Belarusian will be gunning to exact revenge on Kerber, who beat her in the second round in Strasbourg enroute to the title.

