"I cried...but it's Rafael Nadal's life and he's doing everything on his terms" - Iga Swiatek on Spaniard's looming retirement

Iga Swiatek discussed Rafael Nadal's impending retirement after her 6-3, 6-4, third-round win over Yulia Putintseva at the ongoing Italian Open. Nadal was was ousted in the second round of the Masters 1000 event by Swiatek's compatriot Hubert Hurkacz.

Swiatek, who is an ardent admirer of Nadal, sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel following her victory against Putintseva. Host Prakash Amritraj asked the World No. 1 about her feelings on Nadal's impending retirement.

The four-time Grand Slam winner laid bare her "mixed emotions" regarding Nadal's situation, as she confessed that she was much too young to comprehend it.

"Well, you know, mixed emotions (on Nadal's career coming to an end) because obviously, I'm still pretty young, so it's hard for me to understand what's his exact situation. I haven't been in this place where I'm playing my last tournament," Swiatek told Tennis Channel (3:50).

The 22-year-old revisited Nadal's recent farewell ceremony at the Madrid Open, where he was ousted by eventual semifinalist Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round. Swiatek revealed that she had cried while watching the ceremony, but went on to laud the Spaniard for being a "good example of an athlete" who was content with his achievements and was about to transition to a new phase in life.

"I watched the whole (farewell) ceremony in Madrid and I cried obviously, but he seems happy and that's the most important thing. And kind of, I think, his approach is very smart and really a good example of an athlete that he's kind of satisfied with what he's achieved and he is okay with starting another chapter in his life," Swiatek added.

The Pole concluded by saying that despite all the "fuss" surrounding Nadal's decision to retire, ultimately, the Spaniard is ending his career on his own terms.

"Everybody's obviously making a huge fuss around it, but it's his life and he's doing everything the way he wants (to), on his terms," Swiatek concluded.

Expand Tweet

"Rafael Nadal had a couple of matches like that" - Iga Swiatek on drawing inspiration from Spaniard during Madrid Open final

Rafael Nadal (L) and Iga Swiatek (R) during a charity match ahead of the 2022 US Open

Swiatek came into the Italian Open on the back of a resounding title triumph at the Madrid Open. However, the Pole had several moments during the Madrid Open final against Aryna Sabalenka where she looked vulnerable. Eventually though, she won the prestigious WTA 1000 title 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7), after saving three match points in the third and deciding set.

Looking back on the match during a press conference, Swiatek said that she drew inspiration from Nadal to win the epic battle against Sabalenka. She recalled the Spaniard's come-from-behind victory (2-6, 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5) over Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2022 Australian Open.

"Honestly, one of the things that came to mind is that Rafa had a couple of matches like that. The boys have three sets at least, so I guess they have more time for that to happen. I remember when he played against Medvedev in Australia and something clicked," Swiatek said as quoted by Punto de Break.

Swiatek is set to face Angelique Kerber in the fourth round of the Italian Open, with the winner facing either 18th seed Madison Keys of 28th seed Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback