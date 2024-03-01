"I'd like to say no one beats me 11 times in a row" - Alex de Minaur on defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas for the 1st time in career in Acapulco

Alex de Minaur joked about his record against Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating the Greek in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The Aussie entered the match having lost all of his previous ten encounters against Tsitsipas. However, he produced a fine performance to come back from a set down and win 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, thus registering his first win against the Greek.

During the post-match on-court interview, the interviewer asked Alex de Minaur if he was aware of the 10-match losing streak he had against Stefanos Tsitsipas coming into the match.

In response, De Minaur acknowledged that he was very much aware of the statistic and mentioned that he is reminded of it every time he faces the former World No. 3. He credited Tsitsipas for previously defeating him but expressed his satisfaction in finally getting a win on the board.

"Of course I know. Every time I’ve gotta play him, I get reminded about my match-up. So I’m glad I got one on the board. I mean, I would like to say that no one beats me 11 times in a row. But hey, Stefanos [Tsitsipas] has had my number for a very long time. So I’m glad I was able to get one," De Minaur said.

Alex de Minaur will face Jack Draper in the semifinal in Acapulco

Alex de Minaur at Telcel ATP 500 Mexican Open 2024

Alex de Minaur arrived in Acapulco after finishing as the runner-up at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-4 in the summit clash. He then suffered a loss to Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-1 in his opening match at the Los Cabos Open.

De Minaur kicked off his title defense at the Mexican Open with a victory over Japan's Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-1 in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-3 win against Sebastian Ofner in the second round. He then secured a spot in the semifinals by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, British tennis player Jack Draper had a strong start at the Mexican Open, defeating Tommy Paul 6-0, 6-4 and Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-0 before overcoming Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

Alex de Minaur will face Draper in the semifinal at the Mexican Open in Acapulco. De Minaur holds a 2-0 advantage in their head-to-head record, with the Australian emerging victorious in both their previous encounters.