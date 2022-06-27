“I'd love to face him in the finals and get revenge for Paris” - Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal ahead of Wimbledon 2022

When Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head, the matches tend to be long and epic. Over the years, they have faced each other a record 59 times, with Djokovic winning 30 times and Nadal 29. At Grand Slams, the pair have faced off 18 times, with Nadal winning 11 of those meetings.

The latest chapter in their rivalry came at the French Open earlier this year. Defending champion Djokovic faced Nadal in the quarterfinals, where the Serb went down 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

The Spaniard got revenge for his defeat to Djokovic in the 2021 Roland Garros semifinals and then went on to win a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title.

Both players are now in London, about to begin their 2022 Wimbledon Championships campaign, where Djokovic is a three-time defending champion. Following this year's draw, the two players can only meet if they reach the final and the 35-year-old Djokovic is hoping for a title clash with Nadal.

“If we get to face each other, that means that we're both in the finals, which I think we both want,” Novak Djokovic said, adding, “I'd love to face him in the finals and get revenge for Paris.”

Djokovic also praised Nadal for everything he has achieved and said he is one of the favourites to win the grass Major.

“Of course, you have to put him as one of the favorites even though he hasn't played in Wimbledon for I think last three years. But still, you know, he is Nadal, he has achieved what he has achieved throughout his career. And also this year, which gives you a lot of confidence you know, in his case,” Djokovic said.

“Great fighting spirit, amazing champion” - Novak Djokovic on Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates following his defeat of Novak Djokovic at the 2022 French Open

Novak Djokovic was all praise for Rafael Nadal in his Wimbledon pre-tournament press conference too, where he said he was in awe of the Mallorcan’s achievements following his struggle with injuries.

“He had surgery, in the second part of last year and coming back after that surgery and winning a Grand Slam right away is something that is really impressive of course. Making history as well with Grand Slam wins - in Roland Garros - a tournament where historically he has won the most titles, so hats down,” Djokovic said.

Despite playing on the biggest of occasions over the years, winning some and losing the rest, Djokovic said that he admired the Spaniard for his grit and tenacity.

“To create even more of a successful legacy for himself on the court is something that you just have to respect and admire. Of course, even though we are biggest rivals and we had incredible matches during our careers, I have nothing but respect for him and what he has achieved," Djokovic stated, adding, “I mean what he has achieved and what he keeps on doing on the court, great fighting spirit, amazing champion.”

Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon title defense on Monday when he squares off against Kwon Soon-woo in the first round, while Nadal faces Francisco Cerundolo in his first-round match.

