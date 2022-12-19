"I'd marry her right now" - When Nick Kyrgios blamed a 'hot chick' for his Laver Cup loss against Roger Federer

Nick Kyrgios blamed an attractive woman for his lack of focus during his 2019 Laver Cup singles match against Roger Federer.

In a match that lasted an hour and 51 minutes on the second day of the exhibition tournament, Team World's Kyrgios fell to Team Europe's Federer 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-7.

Despite dominating the opening set and displaying some good tennis throughout the match, Kyrgios fell short of Federer. As he returned to his seat after moving a game ahead in the second set, Kyrgios was heard telling his team that his quick tumble was owing to an attractive woman in the crowd. He went on to say that he would marry her right away.

"I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I'm being jarringly honest- I'd marry her right now. Right now," said Nick Kyrgios.

'Team World' coach John McEnroe was heard advising Kyrgios not to marry her until he saw her in her underwear.

Following that, he competed in a doubles match with Jack Sock against Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, which he won. Later, Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the tournament owing to a shoulder injury and Team Europe went on to claim the 2019 Laver Cup title with a score of 13-11.

"There’s a lot of pressure there especially having the Australian Open and everyone in Australia expecting big things from me" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios pictured during the 2022 ATP Cup

Nick Kyrgios recently outlined his goals and expectations for the 2023 season and discussed the pressure he might face leading up to his home Grand Slam at the Australian Open in an interview with Eurosport.

“In real life, there’s not much pressure to being a professional tennis player. We earn great money, we travel around the world with our favourite people. We get to see different people, different cultures. In the scheme of things, that’s not pressure," the Aussie said.

"But I completely understand going on the match court with all this expectation that ‘Nick Kyrgios is legitimate chance to win a Grand Slam now’, there’s a lot of pressure there especially having the Australian Open and everyone in Australia expecting big things from me. It’s a lot to handle sometimes. Being in the spotlight is not easy," he added.

He also stated that he has accepted the ups and downs of his career and that the desire to win more is always alive.

“I feel like I’ve embraced that and I’ve taken that challenge on. It’s not easy. I’ve really worked hard to try and channel it, internalise it and use it as fuel. It’s always hard being me," the Aussie said. "When I win a tournament or win something of value, they always want more. It’s never like, ‘OK, it’s time to rest’, it’s like, ‘right, do it again’ or ‘do it now’."

