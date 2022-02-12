"I'd much rather not do them" - Rafael Nadal on his famous in-game rituals

Rafael Nadal recently lifted his second Australian Open title, in the process becoming the first man ever to win 21 singles Grand Slams. The Spaniard broke away from a three-way tie between himself and his peers Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who were all resting at 20 Majors at the end of last season.

However, there's one more conspicuous aspect in which the 35-year-old distinguishes himself from the other members of the 'Big 3' - his affinity to on-court superstitions. And in a recent conference about health held at his academy, Nadal spoke about the importance of his 'rituals'.

The World No. 5 claimed that his rituals have taken shape out of habit and that they are embedded in his system now. But he believes it is better to not resort to such practices, asserting that he would rather not have them if given a choice.

"I believe that the fewer weird things to do to focus, the better," Nadal said. "And I say that then when I have particularly marked rituals when I play. I'd much rather not do them."

The Spaniard went on to address how mentally demanding tennis can be as a sport, and how you need to stay focussed the entire time. In that context, Nadal believes an ordered system of rituals can help block out distractions.

"That doesn't sound like an excuse, but tennis is a mentally aggressive sport, demands a lot of you at all times; the slightest mistake sends you home," the 35-year-old continued. "You have to find a way to be 100% focused, without being distracted by outside things."

"When I train I don't have rituals, but competition gives me this security and isolation" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal adjustung his bottles during his Australian Open 2022 campaign

One of the most iconic on-court images in tennis is Rafael Nadal adjusting his bottles during changeovers. But while that might be Nadal's most famous ritual, he also does a fair bit during his service motion and while crossing the tramlines.

The Spaniard claimed he is unsure whether his habits are a positive or negative aspect of his routine, but he feels that they work for him. Nadal also stated he doesn't follow any rituals during practice sessions, but that in a competitive match they give him "security" and "isolation".

Also Read Article Continues below

"Generally, I am a focused person," the World No. 5 said. "I don't know if it's positive or negative, but it works for me to have rituals. When I train I don't have rituals, but competition gives me this security and isolation."

Edited by Musab Abid