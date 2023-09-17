"I'd need more time than 1" - Aryna Sabalenka jokes about how she would scare her haters if she could be invisible for a day

Aryna Sabalenka recently revealed that she would scare her haters if she became invisible for one day.

The Belarusian sensation enjoys a huge fan following in the tennis world owing to her athletic prowess. She has already won 13 singles titles since turning pro in the year 2015.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, she answered some funny questions posted by her fans. One of them asked her to pick a city where she would prefer to settle after her professional career was over.

"Used to be Miami but now I’m more into NY [New York]. Maybe that will change in few years lol," Sabalenka answered.

Another fan asked for some tips on staying fit.

"How to maintain a good physique during off season? Is it through measurements? Or keeping the work," the fan wrote.

The World No. 1 replied with a staple answer writing:

"Anyway you have to stay active… Do some mobs stretching activations, a lot of walking."

Another one of her followers wanted to know about what the Belarusian would do if she became invisible for one day.

"I would find all my haters and scare them. Probably I would need more time than 1 day," Aryna Sabalenka joked.

Aryna Sabalenka's stories on Instagram.

Aryna Sabalenka wants to end the year as World No.1

Aryna Sabalenka poses with the 2023 US Open runner-up trophy

Aryna Sabalenka became the World No. 1 for the first time in her career after the US Open concluded on Sunday, September 10. She dethroned Iga Swiatek from the top spot.

The 25-year-old mentioned that she wanted to continue as the top-ranked player until the end of the 2023 season.

"For me it's more about ending the year as World No. 1, not just like become World No. 1 and then next week you're second. It's good so that I can say I have been World No. 1, but I really would like to finish the year as World No. 1. That's why I'm, like, still positive, and I'm still motivated," she said during a press conference at the US Open.

Sabalenka added that reaching the top spot was a huge step forward in her career and that she was extremely proud of herself.

"Becoming a World No. 1, it's a huge improvement, and achievement, actually. I'm really proud of myself that all those years I have been working so hard helped me to become World No. 1," she said.

The Belarusian won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January this year. She came close to kissing the trophy at Flushing Meadows last week but was denied by Coco Gauff.