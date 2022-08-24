"I'd be pissed if that was my sister, it's like you stopped me from being one of the all-time greats" - Rennae Stubbs on Serena Williams' dominant record against sister Venus at Grand Slams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have together dominated the women's tennis circuit for a long time. However, the stats heavily favor Serena Williams, who in turn dominated the rivalry between the two sisters.

Rennae Stubbs recently dug deep into Venus Williams' record at the Grand Slams, highlighting that the older of the Williams sisters would have won many more Major titles if she hadn't faced her younger sister in most of those finals.

Stubbs spoke about the rivalry during an episode of the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast and joked that she would be livid if her own sister had stopped her from winning so many major tournaments.

"I was looking at Venus Williams' record at Grand Slams as she only won seven only, I mean, incredible, five Wimbledons, two US Opens," Stubbs said. "But I believe she was in 25 grand slam finals and I believe she, I mean, I wish I had the list here."

"But I was on Wikipedia because I was doing her as the voice of God last week and she lost like something like 14 times or something to Serena in the final. I mean, f**k, I'd be pissed if that was my sister. It's like, you stopped me from being one of the all-time greats," she added.

Serena and Venus Williams have faced each other 31 times so far on the WTA tour, with the former winning 19 of those matches to her sister's 12 wins. Venus has won seven Grand Slam singles titles but lost nine other Grand Slam finals, with most of those losses coming against Serena.

Two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Stubbs recognized that both the Williams sisters dominated tennis for a very long time. But the all-time title race and overall numbers could have looked much different if not for Serena dominating Venus Williams in their head-to-head.

"I mean, so, I mean, they're story in itself of these two sisters that dominated sport for so long. And the amount of times Venus could have been holding up their trophy and was only stopped by little sister Serena," Stubbs stated.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis 2009 Wimbledon Women's Final:



(2)Serena Williams def. (3)Venus Williams 7-6(3), 6-2



Serena captured her 3rd Wimbledon singles title & 11th major. It was the 2nd time she stopped Venus from achieving a Wimbledon "3-peat."



This was the 4th all-Williams singles final at Wimbledon 2009 Wimbledon Women's Final:(2)Serena Williams def. (3)Venus Williams 7-6(3), 6-2Serena captured her 3rd Wimbledon singles title & 11th major. It was the 2nd time she stopped Venus from achieving a Wimbledon "3-peat."This was the 4th all-Williams singles final at Wimbledon https://t.co/va4v71EYkY

A look back at the tennis rivalry between Serena Williams and Venus Williams

2018 US Open - Day 5

The legendary duo of Venus and Serena Williams faced each other in nine Grand Slam singles finals. Most of their finals against one another came at Wimbledon, where they faced off four times. Additionally, they also played in two finals each at the Australian Open and US Open, along with one French Open final.

23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams won seven of those nine matches.

Venus Williams' only victories in the Major finals against her sister came in the 2001 US Open (6-2, 6-4), which was their first-ever Grand Slam final against each other, and 2008 Wimbledon (7-5, 6-4). They have also faced each other seven times in Grand Slam matches other than finals, with Serena winning four of those matches.

Their last match at a Grand Slam tournament was a third-round match at the 2018 US Open, which Serena won 6-1, 6-2. With the 2022 US Open set to be Serena Williams' final Grand Slam, many are hoping to see the two legendary players face off once again at the highest level.

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis Serena Williams thanks her sister Venus Williams for her impact on her career and the sport of tennis after the 2017 Australian Open final:



"She's my inspiration. She's the only reason I'm standing here today, and the only reason that the Williams Sisters exist." Serena Williams thanks her sister Venus Williams for her impact on her career and the sport of tennis after the 2017 Australian Open final:"She's my inspiration. She's the only reason I'm standing here today, and the only reason that the Williams Sisters exist." https://t.co/cvzvMRPn4v

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan