"I'd rather take away his speed or make him right-handed"- When Andre Agassi discussed Rafael Nadal's best attributes

During a press conference in 2005, Andre Agassi spoke about Rafael Nadal's attributes and stated that the Spaniard's speed was his most potent weapon on hardcourts.

Agassi lost to Nadal in the final of the 2005 Rogers Cup and was next scheduled to compete in the Western & Southern Financial Group Masters in Cincinnati. The American withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury and later spoke at a press conference.

Agassi was asked if the spin Nadal produced was his best attribute. The American stated that on harcourts, Nadal's speed was more difficult to deal with than the spin he generated. He added that the Spaniard's spin was much more dangerous on clay.

"Yeah, he can keep his spin, but I'd rather take away his speed - or make him right-handed. Any one of those things would change the dynamics dramatically. I'd first go speed, then I'd go right-handed, then I'd go spin. On clay it's different. Spin would probably be right up there with the speed," Andre Agassi said.

"On hard court I can take the ball early and I didn't have much issue with that, but I did have issue with his ability to use his speed to get a hold of a point and then he wouldn't let go of it once he had it. His defense to offense is as good as anybody's," he added.

Agassi and Nadal locked horns only twice, in the 2005 Rogers Cup final and the 2006 Wimbledon Championships Round of 32, with the latter emerging victorious on both occasions.

Rafael Nadal is the only player to be the World No. 1 in three different decades

Rafael Nadal has been the World No. 1 for a total of 209 weeks. He is the only tennis player in history to be at the top of the rankings in three different decades.

Nadal became the World No. 1 for the first time in 2008 and has had eight spells there. His longest stint at the top of the ATP rankings was 56 weeks from June 7, 2010 to July 3, 2011.

Nadal's last spell at the top was a 13-week stay from November 4, 2019 to February 2, 2020, before being overtaken by Novak Djokovic. He has finished five seasons as the year-end World No. 1.

The Spaniard is currently ranked 141st in the ATP rankings due to his prolonged absence from the tour since he suffered a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open. He underwent arthroscopic hip surgery during the French Open and it will be interesting to see when he returns to action.

