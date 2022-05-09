"I'd really like to get to the level he is right now; I think he's one of the best players in the world" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Carlos Alcaraz

Ahead of his tournament opener at the Rome Masters, Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Carlos Alcaraz as one of the best players in the world. He added that he hopes to get to the Spaniard's level.

Alcaraz rose to No. 6 in the world after winning the Madrid title on Sunday. He floored three top-five players - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev - along the way. Although he has withdrawn from Rome, citing an ankle sprain sustained during the Nadal clash, he continues to dominate the tennis discourse.

Tsitsipas, who lost to Zverev in the Madrid semis, waxed lyrical about Carlos Alcaraz's style of play and the formidable weapons in his arsenal. Calling the 19-year-old an inspiration, the Greek said about the new World No. 6:

"His tennis is very impressive. I think he puts a lot of energy into every single shot. He is quick. He has a good reaction time. He reads the game well. He inspires me a lot. I really want to be like him. I look up to him."

Tsitsipas had no qualms admitting that the Spanish teenager is the man of the moment, wreaking havoc in the biggest of tournaments. With his Madrid triumph, Alcaraz became the youngest player since Nadal (2005) to win multiple Masters 1000 titles.

#MMOPEN @MutuaMadridOpen C H A M P I O N







@alcarazcarlos03 claims his second ATP Masters 1000 and becomes the player with the most titles this season (4).

Commending the Spaniard for his impressive early success and consistency, Tsitsipas tipped Carlos Alcaraz for greatness, adding:

"I know he's at a young, early stage of his career. I can see him becoming big in a very short time. I'd really like to get to the level he is right now. I think he's one of the best players in the world, to be honest. He has proved it with consistent results, thriving in the biggest tournaments. There is nothing you can take away from that."

Carlos Alcaraz creates records galore at Madrid Masters

Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz created a slew of records during his dream week at the Caja Magica.

He became the seventh player to beat Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches in the same tournament and the first to do so on clay. His win on Sunday made him the youngest Madrid Masters champion and the youngest player to beat three top-five opponents in the same tournament.

Top 5 wins at same tournament (since 1990)



Alcaraz, 19y, at 2022

Djokovic, 20y 2m, at 2007 (Montreal)

Sampras, 20y 3m, at 1991 (ATP Finals)

Agassi, 20y 7m, at 1990 (ATP Finals)

Youngest players to get Top 5 wins at same tournament (since 1990)
Alcaraz, 19y, at 2022
Djokovic, 20y 2m, at 2007 (Montreal)
Sampras, 20y 3m, at 1991 (ATP Finals)
Agassi, 20y 7m, at 1990 (ATP Finals)
Hewitt, 20y 9m, at 2001 (ATP Finals)

Alcaraz now has a tour-leading 28 wins and four titles this season, with two of them coming at Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Madrid. Moreover, the World No. 6 became the first player to win his first five finals without dropping a set.

