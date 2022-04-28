"I would really love to have kids but they can wait a bit more"- Simona Halep on rekindling her love for tennis at 30

In a recent interview with Tennis Majors, Simona Halep spoke about contemplating retirement during an injury-stricken 2021 season and how spending time at Patrick Mouratoglou's tennis academy sparked a newfound passion for the sport within her.

The former World No. 1 parted ways with Romanian coaches Adrian Marcu and Daniel Dobre and decided to go solo after the Australian Open earlier this year. She later spent a week-long training session at Patrick Mouratoglou's tennis academy in France, before confirming a coaching partnership with him.

Mouratoglou, who has been coaching Serena Williams since 2012, was permitted to work with other players after discussions with the American. Williams is currently recovering from a leg injury she sustained at Wimbledon 2021.

During the interview, Halep emphasized that her time at the academy rejuvenated her drive to achieve more in tennis. She reflected on how important it was for her to be in an environment full of aspiring young players to rediscover her own passion for the sport.

"When I discovered this academy, I discovered the fire is back inside me for tennis," the World No. 21 said. "Seeing the kids here doing everything possible to be at the top, I have it back. I needed that, to see in other people, in other kids, and I have it back.”

On a personal note, Simona Halep revealed that she would love to start a family of her own, but would delay it for the time being to focus on tennis.

"I would really love to have kids but they can wait a bit more because I have this pleasure I don’t want to give up," the two-time Major winner said.

"I thought at 30 it’s a good age to retire, probably it was always in my mind,"- Simona Halep

Simona Halep was out of competition for four months in 2021

Simona Halep was forced into a lengthy hiatus last year after sustaining a calf injury in Rome. She subsequently sat out a slew of tournaments, including Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

During the interview, Halep revealed that she was unsure whether she would regain her form after what was the longest injury-induced sabbatical of her career. The Romanian added that she even considered hanging up her racquet, saying that she never really saw herself playing beyond 30 years of age.

"I didn’t believe I would come back at the same level after the injury because I was off about four months,” she said. “I had never been off four months from tennis, so I struggled big time last year. And also I thought at 30 it’s a good age to retire. Probably it was always in my mind."

Halep further disclosed that lack of confidence and self-belief after a string of injury woes almost compelled her to call time on her career in 2022.

"I thought at 30 I would be done and I was close to be done this year,” Simona Halep said. “Actually last year, as well, after the injury I had. At the beginning of the year (2022) I was a little bit better but still not very confident so I thought it may be the last period I could play tennis."

Simona Halep will be in action this week in the first round of the 2022 Madrid Open. The two-time former champion will take on Zhang Shuai on Thursday.

