Coco Gauff has said that Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal would be her "dream partner" in mixed doubles. Though compatriot Ben Shelton was keen on teaming up with her, he would not qualify as a dream partner, Gauff said.

Shelton had asked her about playing mixed doubles but she had not yet committed to a partnership, she revealed. Gauff said that despite Shelton's interest and her own fascination with Nadal, her focus right now is on playing singles matches.

Though she would eventually play mixed doubles, it would take time, Gauff said. She had said in the past that mixed doubles was not one of her favorite events.

"I mean for fun, I would just say, Ben Shelton, but he is not a dream," Gauff joked when asked about the partners she had in mind for playing mixed doubles. "That could easily happen. He's already asked me, but, well, I got to focus on singles," Gauff said in an interview on BNP Paribas Open's official Instagram handle.

Incidentally, Coco Gauff partnered with Jack Sock for mixed doubles at the US Open last year. But the pair lost to Denis Kudla and Alycia Parks in straight sets in the first round of the tournament. After the result, Coco Gauff cast doubts about whether she would participate in the mixed doubles event in the future but her interest in the format continues to remain a point of discussion.

"It will happen one day. Just not too soon," Gauff said in the interview. "Probably, Rafa then," she said when prodded about her choice of a mixed doubles partner.

The early exit in the mixed doubles event at the US Open led to a rethink in Gauff's interest in the format.

"Is it something I'm going to do every time in my career? Probably not. I don't know if I like mixed doubles, to be honest, it's not one of my favorite events. I honestly don't know how many more times I'll play this," Gauff had said after her US Open loss in the mixed doubles.

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton are admirers of Rafael Nadal

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton are big admirers of Rafael Nadal. In fact, Nadal is Gauff's favorite in the world of tennis. She has waxed eloquent about the 22-time Grand Slam champion's personality in interviews.

Gauff said that Nadal continues to raise the bar time and again in tennis. She said the way he recovers from setbacks and injuries is impressive making him an inspiration. Similarly, Shelton attributed his fighting spirit to watching Nadal play over the years.

"He is an impressive competitor, a great person and a magnificent representative of this sport," Gauff said after Nadal won the French Open in 2022 despite battling injuries.

Though Nadal was limping, he didn't leave the court, she said. It was inspiring as it showed how he thought about fans and the love and respect he had for the sport, Gauff said.