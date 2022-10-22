"I'd be super nervous, but it'd be amazing to share the court with Rafael Nadal" - Daria Kasatkina, Nick Kyrgios, Jelena Ostapenko discuss their dream mixed doubles partners

Some of the most eminent names from the tennis tour recently sat down with Tennis Channel to talk about their dream mixed doubles partnership.

Daria Kasatkina, who recently secured the final spot at the 2022 WTA Finals, promptly named her long-time idol Rafael Nadal as her dream mixed doubles partner. With an unprecedented singles career to his name, the Spaniard has also proven to be a proficient doubles player.

Nadal boasts 11 titles, a gold medal at the Rio Olympics and successful stints in the category at the Davis Cup over the years. His most recent doubles showing came at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he partnered with Roger Federer in his final professional match.

Kasatkina admitted that she would likely be nervous to share the court with Nadal, but would thoroughly cherish the opportunity.

"Definitely Rafa," the 25-year-old said. "He is my idol, I would probably be super nervous. I would be happy to put few balls inside the court but it would be amazing to share the court with him."

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, revealed that he would have loved to play alongside his now-retired compatriot, Ashleigh Barty. Barty, who won a Grand Slam in doubles at the 2018 US Open, had a prolific CV in the category before her astounding rise as the undisputable World No. 1 in singles.

"I don't think me and Ashleigh Barty ever teamed-up, but I think that would be a pretty nice combination," the Aussie remarked.

2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, on her part, said that she would savor the opportunity to pair up with John McEnroe. The American is amongst the most illustrious doubles players in the sport, having won 10 Major titles across men's and mixed doubles.

"Maybe John McEnroe," the Latvian said. "He was a great player, a very fun and emotional person."

"They're my closest friends, it'd be so much fun" - Grigor Dimitrov picks the Williams sisters as his dream mixed doubles partner

Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov during a practice session at the 2022 US Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was also a part of the video segment, swiftly declared Serena Williams as his dream doubles pairing. Unequivocally, Williams has had the most well-rounded of careers in the sport, winning 15 titles across women's and mixed doubles at the Grand Slams apart from a whopping 23 singles trophies.

"That's easy, I think Serena Williams," Auger-Aliassime said. "She's won everything, singles, doubles, mixed doubles."

Former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov also chimed in, asserting that taking the court alongside his closest friends in the Williams sisters would be wonderful.

" Serena and Venus," Dimitrov revealed. "They're my closest friends, it'd be so much fun."

Poll : 0 votes