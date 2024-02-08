American tennis professional Christopher Eubanks recently revealed that he'd be comfortable with Ben Shelton dating his sister.

Eubanks and Shelton have come face to face on the ATP tour two times thus far, bagging one win apiece. Notably, the duo have clashed twice on the ATP Challenger circuit as well, with Shelton claiming victories on both occasions.

Despite their on-court duties, Eubanks and Shelton share an amicable bond off the court. The rapport between the compatriots was recently on display as they participated in a fun session organized by the Dallas Open 2024.

The organizers asked participants, including Eubanks, Shelton, Tommy Paul, and others, to pick a guy on the tour, whom they wouldn't mind going out with their respective sisters. The segment witnessed Eubanks and Shelton pick each other.

"I think Ben Shelton is a good guy. I think he’s a good kid, so I think I’d feel okay, yeah, I’m not too worried about it. I’d trust him," Christopher Eubanks replied.

Shelton showed some skepticism while answering the question but eventually picked Eubanks.

"No one! Maybe Chris Eubanks, maybe," the 21-year-old said with a smirk.

Notably, Ben Shelton remains afloat in contention at the ATP 250 event in Dallas whereas Christopher Eubanks has crashed out.

Upon receiving a bye in the Round of 32 as the third seed, Shelton came good in Round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Michael Mmoh. On the other hand, Eubanks lost 7-6(3), 6-4 to James Duckworth in the pre-quarterfinals. The fifth seed had downed Steve Johnson in straight sets in the opener.

Ben Shelton will take on either Jordan Thompson or Denis Kudla in Dallas Open 2024 QF

Ben Shelton

In his quarterfinal match at the Dallas Open 2024, Ben Shelton will take on the winner of the Round-of-16 match between Australia's Jordan Thompson and the USA's Denis Kudla.

Shelton holds the upper hand over both of his potential opponents. He has defeated Thompson on the tour and in the Challengers once each. He first faced the Australian in the year 2022 in the Chicago Men's Challenger quarterfinal. In 2023, he thumped Thompson in the Japan Open pre-quarterfinals en route to a title-winning finish.

The American youngster has yet to face Denis Kudla on the tour. However, he already has a win over Kudla from the Challengers days, which came in the semifinals at Tiburon in 2022.

Thompson and Kudla will lock horns in the Round of 16 on Thursday, February 8.