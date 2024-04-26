"I have not dared to tell Rafael Nadal" - Carlos Alcaraz on talking to the Spaniard about teaming up at Paris Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz has spoken up about potentially teaming up with Rafael Nadal to play doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After clinching his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year, Alcaraz laid bare his dream of playing doubles with Nadal at the Olympics in an interview with COPE.

"It would be a dream. Not only to win a medal at singles or doubles, but just to live the experience of playing a doubles with your idol, would be a memory that I would keep with special affection," Alcaraz said at the time.

Recently, the ATP World No. 3 touched on the subject once again after he was quizzed about it by MARCA. Alcaraz expressed his hesitation in approaching Nadal with the proposition, despite having met the 22-time Grand Slam winner on multiple occasions recently.

"We have not talked about it. I have met him these days, in the last tournaments, and the truth is that I have not dared to tell him. I don't know, it's something that would make me very excited, it would be a dream and that's why it forces me. Having to tell him imposes on me," Alcaraz told MARCA.

Both Spaniards attended the Laureus World Sports Awards and are currently competing at the Mutua Madrid Open.

"It would be exciting and special" - Carlos Alcaraz on potentially facing Rafael Nadal at the French Open

In the same interview with MARCA, Alcaraz was asked if he would like to face Nadal at this year's French Open. The 20-year-old admitted to the difficulty of overcoming 14-time French Open winner Nadal at Roland Garros. However, he also said that it would excite him.

"Well, it is one of the most difficult challenges in tennis. It would be exciting and special. If I face him at Roland Garros I will enjoy it because it will be something unique," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz and Nadal have faced each other thrice on the ATP Tour, with the latter leading their head-to-head 2-1. Their first meeting came at the 2021 Madrid Open, which Nadal convincingly won 6-1, 6-2.

Next time around, the pair clashed at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. This time again, it was Nadal who triumphed even though Alcaraz proved much tougher to deal with, as he took the match to three sets. They met again at the 2022 Madrid Open where Alcaraz finally got the better of Nadal.

Currently, Alcaraz is preparing to face Alexander Shevchenko in the second round of this year's Madrid Open. Nadal will clash against Alex de Minaur in the second round after making short work of 16-year-old Darwin Blanch in the first round.

