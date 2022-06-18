"I have decided to withdraw from Wimbledon due to the WTA's decision to not award ranking points at this year's Championships" - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard's fans will need to wait longer to watch the 2014 Wimbledon finalist make a comeback on the WTA tour. Bouchard, who was last seen in action in the finals of the Guadalara Open last year, has decided to withdraw from the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

The Canadian made the announcement on Twitter, citing the WTA's decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points as the reason for her withdrawal from the prestigious Grand Slam.

"Hi guys, quick update from my end. I have decided to withdraw from Wimbledon due to the WTA's decision to not award ranking points at this year's Championships," Bouchard said.

The former World No. 5 underwent arthroscopic surgery last year after having torn her subscapularis in Guadalajara. She stated that despite her love for SW19, she did now wish to use her limited protected ranking entries for a tournament bereft of ranking points.

"Due to my shoulder surgery, I get a limited number of protected ranking (PR) entries. As much as I love Wimbledon and skipping it makes me sad, using a PR entry at a tournament with no ranking points, doesn't make sense," she added. "I must choose wisely and make my PR entries at tournaments that will help me to get back to where I want to be."

"I will now use my Grand Slam PR entries for the US Open and Australian Open" - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard plans to make a comeback later this summer

Eugenie Bouchard, who won the junior Wimbledon title in 2012 and was a finalist in the women's singles event in 2014 revealed that she was continuing her training and rehab. She added that she plans to use her protected ranking entries at the US Open and the Australian Open next year.

"I am continuing my training/rehab and plan on returning to competition later this summer. I will now use my two Grand Slam PR entries for the US Open and Australian Open," Bouchard stated.

The 28-year-old, who also made it to the semifinals of the US Open and Australian Open in 2014, continues to be one of the most popular players on the women's circuit despite her long absence from the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far