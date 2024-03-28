“I definitely have a better outfit… Then it was a bit harder” – Danielle Collins jokes about ‘balling on a budget’ on her Miami Open debut in 2018

Danielle Collins thumped Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for the semifinals of the Miami Open.

Collins ended Garcia's challenge in the quarterfinals on Wednesday in just 76 minutes on the back of three break points. She played exceptional tennis on her first serve, maintaining a conversion rate of 90 percent.

In total, she challenged Garcia's serve eight times but kept the Frenchwoman at bay as she won the match without facing any break points. The American won 61 points in total to claim a 6-3, 6-2 win and entered the Miami semifinals for only the second time in her career.

Collins' maiden semifinal appearance at Miami Gardens came in 2018, which also happened to be her first appearance at the tournament after turning pro in 2017.

The then-24-year-old had a dream run on her debut as she started her campaign in the qualifiers and defeated the likes of Venus Williams, Monia Puig, and Donna Vekic, among others, before losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the final four.

After her win over Caroline Garcia, Danielle Collins appeared for the customary on-court interview and was asked to list any differences between her first campaign in Miami and the current one.

In response, the American jokingly picked her outfit, sponsored by Free People Movement, as the primary differentiator.

"I don't know. I definitely have a better outfit. I’m loving my new Free People outfit so that’s definitely a plus. Then it was a bit harder, I was still balling on a budget," Collins said.

This is going to be Collins' last swing at the Miami Open as she is set to draw the curtains on her professional career before the end of 2024.

Danielle Collins faces Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Miami Open SF

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Danielle Collins will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the all-important semifinal showdown on Thursday, March 28, at Miami Open 2024.

Alexandrova is seeded 14th in the women's singles mix and has already caused major upsets in the tournament thus far. She began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Donna Vekic in the second round after getting a bye in the first.

The Russian downed 21st-seeded compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 before knocking World No. 1 Iga Swiatek out in the fourth round. She trumped Swiatek 6-4, 6-2. She then registered her second Top-10 win of the tournament by overcoming Jessica Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

It will notably be Danielle Collins' first-ever meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova, with the winner facing either fourth seed Elena Rybakina or 27th seed Victoria Azarenka in the final.