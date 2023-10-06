“I definitely didn’t expect this after Wimbledon” - Coco Gauff pleased with her tour-leading winning streak in 2023

Reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff has said that she never expected that she would go on a WTA Tour-leading winning streak after her exit from Wimbledon Championships this year.

Coco Gauff had to face a rather shocking defeat in the first round of the Grass Major after being knocked out (4-6, 6-4, 2-6) by compatriot Sofia Kenin in a three-set encounter. At the following North American hardcourt swing, however, the American came into her own.

The 19-year-old staged a valiant comeback by claiming her first ever WTA 500 title at the Citi Open in Washington.

As of now, Gauff has not lost a single match since bowing down to doubles partner Jessica Pegula in the Canadian Open quarterfinals. Along the way, she won her maiden WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati, following which she etched her name in the record books as the youngest woman since Serena Williams to win the US Open.

In her quarterfinal match at the 2023 China Open on Friday, Gauff thwarted reigning Guadalajara Open champion Maria Sakkari in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. She fired four aces and won 26 of 31 first-serve points to set up a semifinal against Iga Swiatek.

Coco Gauff addressed the press after her win over Sakkari, where she discussed her 16-match winning streak. She said:

"I would say that the best and most consistent games I played were in Washington. That's not part of the 16 victories. I lost in Montreal, but I think those are the most consistent matches."

"If you are going to win 16 times, not all of them will be simple victories. This is the first time I've had a streak, I don't know how far it will go. I definitely didn't expect this turn of events after Wimbledon."

Coco Gauff’s thoughts on playing Iga Swiatek in China Open SF

China Open Tennis

The American sensation will face World.No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2023 China Open, as the Pole came from behind and outlasted Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16.

Coco Gauff lags by a staggering 1-7 in their head-to-head. In 2023, Swiatek defeated the American twice in Paris and Dubai before Gauff won her first match against the Pole in Cincinnati.

When asked about Iga Swiatek in the press conference, Coco Gauff said:

"After the victory in Cincinnati I have more confidence. It's going to be a difficult game. She is a tough player, she was number one for a long time. He is still a contender for that place. She won a Slam and was always number one."

"I think I would dream of having a season like the one she had this year. Because of the kind of games I've had before, I'm not going to try to put too much pressure on myself. I lost to her many times. I'm just doing the best I can to close the face to face a little more."