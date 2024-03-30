Caroline Wozniacki recently turned into a five-star chauffeur for her colleague Daria Kasatkina, ahead of their campaign at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Wozniacki was humorously dubbed the "lost driver" by Kasatkina for her navigating skills. In response, the Dane playfully demanded a five-star rating for not only ensuring a safe ride to the hotel but also providing a sightseeing tour.

Both the players recently concluded their Miami Open campaign. The Russian was seeded 10th, having received a first-round bye. She received a walkover from Claire Liu in the second round before her campaign ended in the third, where she was defeated 7-5, 6-2 by 19th seed Sorana Cirstea.

Wozniacki, on the other hand, received a wildcard for the tournament along with players such as Emma Raducanu and Venus Williams. The Dane defeated Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4, before losing 7-5, 5-7, 4-6 to 32nd seed Anhelina Kalinina.

Daria Kasatkina shared a picture on Instagram on Friday, March 29, where Caroline Wozniacki can be seen driving a Volvo, navigating maps on her phone, while the former enjoys the ride from the backseat.

"Our driver got lost," Kasatkina humorously captioned the picture, referring to Wozniacki’s navigation skills.

Wozniacki, taking the joke in stride, shared Kasatkina’s story and responded:

"I think I deserve 5 stars for getting you to the hotel safely AND a sightseeing tour 😜."

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

Kasatkina leads Wozniacki 3-2 in their head-to-head record. Their most recent encounter was at the 2019 China Open quarterfinals, where the latter emerged victorious 6-3, 7-6(5).

A look into Caroline Wozniacki and Daria Kasatkina's performance in Charleston Open over the years

Daria Kasatkina and Caroline Wozniacki at the 2018 French Open

Caroline Wozniacki has a win-loss record of 20-5 in the Charleston Open. The Dane first participated in the WTA 500 tournament in 2009, where she reached the final before losing 2-6, 4-6 to 16th seed Sabine Lisicki, followed by a semifinal appearance in 2010.

She won her first title in Charleston in 2011, defeating unseeded Elena Vesnina 6-2, 6-3. Following her victory, Wozniacki continued to perform well and reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2017, losing to Stefanie Voegele and Jelena Ostapenko, respectively. The 33-year-old reached another final in 2019, where she lost 6-7(5), 3-6 to eighth seed Madison Keys.

Daria Kasatkina, on the other hand, made her debut at the Charleston Open in 2016, where she reached the quarterfinals, eventually losing 1-6, 7-5, 5-7 to seventh seed Sloane Stephens.

Kasatkina's journey in Charleston took a significant turn in 2017 when she won her first-ever WTA title by defeating Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1 in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals in 2018, and the semifinals in 2023, losing to Julia Goerges and Ons Jabeur, respectively.