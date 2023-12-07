"I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room" - Rafael Nadal on why he worked so hard to make his comeback after 2023 injury

Rafael Nadal spoke about his return to tennis, reiterating that he had no intentions to end his career in a press conference.

The Spaniard hosted a press conference at his academy earlier this year, when he said that he would miss the French Open and take a long break from tennis. He added at the time that he did not want his tennis career to end in a press room and that he would try his best to make a return to action.

True to word, the 37-year-old recently announced his return to tennis and has since released a few videos regarding the same. In his most recent one, Nadal said that while there were times when he didn't think continuing his career made sense, he deserved to end his career on the court.

"Of course I have thought mny times that it did not make sense to continue playing, that in the end, there have been many years, many things, many hours of work in which I did not see the result. But I still think what I said in the last press conference, that I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room," the 37-year-old said.

Nadal further added that he had the right people around him to put him in a situation to compete at the highest level, also noting that the desire of his fans to watch him again impacted his daily plans.

"I would like to finish in a different way, and I have fought and kept the illusion for that to happen. With doubts, with bad moments, very bad or better moments, but I think I have had the right people around me, as I have always had throughout my career: family, team, friends," Nadal said.

"I think everyone has helped me decisively to be where I am today, which is with the option of returning to compete, and I think that also the desire of people who want to watch me play again has also an important impact on my day to day," he added.

Rafael Nadal will start his 2024 season at the Brisbane International, where he has been handed a wildcard. In 2023, he played only four matches, registering a 1-3 win/loss record.

Rafael Nadal enters Australian Open 2024 using Protected Ranking

The Spaniard at Australian Open 2022

After Brisbane, Rafael Nadal is set to compete at the 2024 A3ustralian Open, entering the Grand Slam by using a Protected Ranking.

The World No. 664 has won the tournament twice so far in his career. His first triumph came in 2009, when he beat Roger Federer in the final. His second title at the Melbourne Major came in 2022, when he triumphed over Daniil Medvedev in a marathon five-setter in the title clash.

The Spaniard also reached an additional four Australian Open finals in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019. Overall, he has won 77 out of 93 matches at the Asia-Pacific Major.

