"I am devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine" - Belarus' Victoria Azarenka

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka has said she is "devastated" and heartbroken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 32-year-old declared that she has always seen Ukrainian and Belarusian people as being "friendly and supportive of one another" during her life.

Belarus has been condemned and hit with sanctions by the European Union and countries like the United Kingdom for its support of Russia before and during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a statement on Twitter, Azarenka expressed her sadness at the horrific events taking place in Ukraine.

"I am devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine," Azarenka said. "It's heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence. Since my early childhood, I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people, as well as both nations, friendly and supportive of one another."

"It is hard to witness the violent separation that is currently taking place instead of supporting and finding compassion for each other," the Belarusian added. "My heart is with everyone directly and indirectly impacted by this war that is causing such pain and suffering for so many. I hope and wish for peace and an end to the war."

The World No. 16 competed at the WTA 1000 event in Doha last week. After beating Yulia Putintseva in the first round, she withdrew ahead of her second-round match against Madison Brengle through injury.

Russian and Belarusian players allowed to compete, but not under national flags or at team events, amid Ukraine war

The Russian Tennis Federation team celebrate their Davis Cup triumph last year

Tennis' international governing bodies, the ITF, the ATP and the WTA, have taken action against Russian and Belarusian players amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The ITF announced the cancelation of all ITF events in Russia and Belarus and the suspension of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) from team competitions.

This means the RTF will not be able to compete in the Davis Cup or the Billie Jean King Cup. The men's team won the 2021 Davis Cup, while the women's squad claimed the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup title.

Players from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to play on the men's and women's tours and at Grand Slam events, but not under the name or flag of their respective nations "until further notice."

The WTA and ATP also announced their decision to suspend the WTA/ATP combined event in Moscow.

