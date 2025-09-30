"I had diarrhea, I lost liquids" - Jannik Sinner reveals health crisis situation at China Open ahead of final vs Learner Tien

Jannik Sinner will play the final of the 2025 China Open on Wednesday against Learner Tien, an unexpected opponent after a huge string of upsets on the bottom half of the men's draw. The World No. 2, it turns out, could have also exited the tournament in the last few days if he had not been more careful.

Sinner has had a solid run at Beijing, beating the likes of Marin Cilic and Alex de Minaur. In the other half, however, things have not gone according to plan, with Lorenzo Musetti, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev and others falling off the wayside before the final.

Musetti had to withdraw from the quarterfinals with an injury, a same fate that awaited Medvedev in the semifinals against Tien, with the Russian severely cramping up. Tien benefited from both retirements, taking the duo to the third set before they withdrew.

Speaking in his press conference after reaching the final, Sinner revealed that he too has been dealing with illness in China, stating that he lost a lot of liquids due to diarrhea. The Italian also alluded to some 'tension' that has been bothering him, but assured that things were all good with him now after the initial difficulties.

"It's nothing serious. I had some diarrhea the last couple of days. I lost some liquids. But I feel good. Was also a bit of tension. The mix of tension and the past couple days were not easy. But yeah, I'm feeling good. No concerns for tomorrow. It's all safe," Sinner said.

Sinner is looking to win his first title since Wimbledon, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Since then he has reached two finals, at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open, losing to Alcaraz in both.

Jannik Sinner on watching Carlos Alcaraz at the Japan Open

At his press conference, Jannik Sinner also opened up about watching his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in action this week, with the Spaniard choosing to play at the Japan Open instead of defending his title in Beijing.

Sinner noted that he was a tennis fan who liked watching tennis on the tv whenever he could afford to, and praised the level of tennis shown by players in Tokyo.

"I watch matches. Not only here, but also in other tournaments. As I would say, I like to watch tennis. I'm mostly a tennis fan. I watch every match. It's good. I've never been in Tokyo, so I don't know. Seems the condition for how it plays, like in TV, seems a little bit different to here. But yeah, I do follow," he said.

Alcaraz won the title at the Japan Open soon after Sinner's comments, beating Taylor Fritz in the final to win his third title on the trot.

