"I didn’t ask for the blue check, so feel free to take it away" - Martina Navratilova on Elon Musk announcing monthly charges for blue ticks on Twitter

Former tennis great Martina Navratilova took to social media to criticize Elon Musk's announcement charging $8 a month for blue ticks on Twitter.

Navratilova pointed out that she did not ask for the blue tick and that her followers knew it was her anyway.

"I didn’t ask for the blue check mark- it just showed up one day, so feel free to take it away. My peeps know it’s me," she tweeted.

One Twitter user, however, took a sly dig at the 18-time Major winner, saying they would have to Google her name.

"I don't know you. Who are you? Let me Google," their tweet read.

Navratilova responded in fine fashion, saying "first name should suffice."

"Go ahead and google. First name should suffice:)" she wrote.

Martina Navratilova weighs in on Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's chances at WTA Finals

Ahead of the WTA Finals, Martina Navratilova sat down with the WTA to analyze the evolution of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

Navratilova said Pegula, with the help of her coach David Witt, had "grown so much." She attributed playing doubles to much of the World No. 3's progress, adding that she was "a student of the game."

"She played great last week, obviously. She’s grown so much. [Coach] David [Witt] has been working with her, and everything’s gotten better," Navratilova said. "She was a passive player and now she’s not your basic baseliner at all. She’s adept at the net -- I think doubles has helped her. And she’s totally a student of the game. You can see her brain working. She’s been steady mentally; she doesn’t get too upset one way or another. She’s been consistent in every way. And she’s added the firepower when the opportunity’s there."

Turning her attention to Gauff, the 18-time Grand Slam champion said the teenager was improving all the time, although she did have some technical issues with her game. She added that Gauff, along with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, was the fastest player on the tour.

"Yeah, she’s been doing it one step at a time. Overall, she would be happy with where she is," Martina Navratilova said. "There is still some technical stuff that she needs to deal with, but it’s getting better -- all of it is getting better all the time. And the coverage of the court -- she and Swiatek are the fastest players out there. They make people hit more balls than anybody else. I think she’s constructing points better, hitting the right shots more often, understanding the geometry of the court. It’s been fun to watch her progress. You can see she wants it so badly. She’s open to learning and evolving."

