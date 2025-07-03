"I didn’t grow up being handed things" - Emma Navarro reveals how she feels about 'billionaire's daughter' label

Emma Navarro recently opened up on how she feels about the ‘billionaire's daughter' label. As she gears up for her Wimbledon campaign, the American revealed she dislikes the title given to her by fans and media alike.

Ad

Navarro is the daughter of billionaire investment tycoon Ben Navarro. The tennis star’s father is the founder of the Sherman Financial Group that focuses on credit card and debt collection, with a net worth of $4.8 billion according to Forbes. In 2022, Ben Navarro bought the Western and Southern Open tennis tournaments for a whopping $300 million.

Recently, in an interview with Tatler, Emma Navarro opened up about being a billionaire’s daughter, explaining that she avoids reading news and comments about herself.

Ad

Trending

“I don’t read anything. I don’t read the comments, the articles, any of that stuff. I don’t know what the fans are saying. There will be headlines and they kind of mention that [her father’s billionaire status] which is fine, but I didn’t grow up being handed things.”

She went on to add that despite her wealthy background, she grew up in a ‘traditional way’ and emphasised her dislike for the ‘billionaire's daughter' label.

Ad

“We grew up in a sort of traditional way. We’d get up at 6am on a Saturday morning and go play tennis. Growing up it was a priority that we learnt toughness and we learnt work ethic and how to be intentional and purposeful and live productive lives so I don’t love being referred to as whoever with however much money’s daughter. It’s a label I don’t really like.”

Ad

Over the course of her tennis career, Navarro has individually amassed a fortune of over a million dollars in prize money thanks to her exploits on the court.

Emma Navarro set to take on Veronika Kudermetova at Wimbledon

Navarro in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

In 2024, Emma Navarro delivered one of her career's best performances at Wimbledon to reach the quarterfinals of a major for the first time, taking down big names like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff on the way.

Ad

Now, Navarro is back in England and looking for another deep run in the tournament. The American enters the competition as the tenth seed and her opening round match saw her take down Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-1 with ease.

Up next, Emma Navarro will now square off against World No.11 Veronika Kudermetova. The duo have faced each other once before, in 2021. Back then, Kudermetova beat a young Navarro 6-4, 6-4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More