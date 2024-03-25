"I didn’t imagine my energy level would be so low, I should’ve pulled out"- Holger Rune clarifies disappointing performance in Miami Open 2R exit

World No. 7 Holger Rune has opened up on his surprising second-round exit at the Miami Open this week.

Rune entered Miami on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Indian Wells. He squared off against Fabian Marozsan in the second round and succumbed to a disappointing 6-1, 6-1 defeat against the Dutchman.

Clarifying his unexpected exit at the Masters 1000 event, Rune conveyed that he wasn't feeling in prime condition before the match. He posted a brief message on his X (formerly Twitter) account and thanked the fans for their support at the Miami Open.

"Unfortunately this was the end of the Miami Open. I knew I wasn’t feeling 100% well today but I didn’t imagine my energy level would be so low. Looking back, I should’ve pulled out . But it’s always difficult because I had been preparing and wanting to play for a week. Time to go back to Europe. Thanks for the support Miami," Holger Rune wrote.

Expand Tweet

Prior to the Miami Open, the 20-year-old outfoxed Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz in his first two rounds at Indian Wells. However, he lost to World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev in the last eight.

Despite his exit in the quarterfinals, Rune shared an interesting stat with fellow Dane and former women's World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. The duo became the first Danish duo to reach the last eight of the same Masters/WTA 1000 event on the main tour.

Upon noticing the milestone on social media, Rune quickly tagged Wozniacki and sent an optimistic message to her.

"Let’s continue @CaroWozniacki 🤩"

Expand Tweet

"Great tennis this year, getting better and better for each match" - Holger Rune's mother Aneke Rune shares a motivating post for her son

Holger Rune poses with his team after clinching the Paris Masters

Holger Rune's mother Aneke Rune recently shared an encouraging post for her son on social media.

Rune has made a promising start to the season, recording 13 wins from 20 matches and managing a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International. He also reached the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence and Mexican Open.

The youngster has slowly established himself as a serious contender on the main tour. He was ranked outside the top 100 in the ATP Rankings in 2021, but is currently among the top 10 tennis players in the world.

His mother Aneke hailed his progress by sharing a post of his highlight reel and urged him to continue working towards his goal.

"Great tennis this year, getting better and better for each match, so let's continue the good work @holgerrune"

Holger Rune's mother highlights Rune's progress