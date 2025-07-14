  • home icon
  "I didn't know what to say" - Jannik Sinner gets honest about 'amazing' meeting with Princess Kate Middleton and her children at Wimbledon

"I didn’t know what to say" - Jannik Sinner gets honest about 'amazing' meeting with Princess Kate Middleton and her children at Wimbledon

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 14, 2025 04:46 GMT
After dropping the first set against Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner won the next three sets to win his first Wimbledon Championship. After the win, as is customary, Sinner was handed the trophy by Princess Kate Middleton, who attended the match at Centre Court along with her two kids: Prince George, 11 and Princess Charlotte, 10.

Sinner met with Princess Middleton and the royal kids away from Centre Court. It was his first encounter with the royalty, making the moment "prestigious for him. In the post-match conference, the World No. 1 opened up about the emotional and slightly nerve-wracking experience of meeting the royal family.

"Yeah, in the beginning I didn’t know what to say, because in those moments, you don’t want to—it's difficult to understand, you know, how you can talk," the Italian said (11:15). "I always try to talk very naturally, you know. I asked the kids if they play tennis and asked what kind of racquets they play with—these kinds of things. But it was amazing, you know."
Sinner also highlighted that the entire tennis is grateful for the support from the royal family towards tennis. He added:

"I think, and I believe, for us tennis players, it’s so nice to have them watching us, because it makes it even more special. You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself, and it’s very, very prestigious. So, I’ve been lucky to meet her and the whole family, and it was a very nice moment."
youtube-cover
Jannik Sinner reflects on beating Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since 2023 in Wimbledon final

After their recent Roland Garros classic, which lasted over five hours, Sinner avenged his loss by beating Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

This marked Jannik Sinner's first victory over the Spaniard since the 2023 China Open. While Alcaraz still holds the edge in terms of head-to-head record, he is yet to beat Sinner on grass. Talking about the rivalry, Sinner said:

"I keep looking up to Carlos because even today I felt like he was doing couple of things better than I did," Sinner said. "That's something we will work on and prepare ourselves because he's going to come for us again ... We have a big target on us, so we have to be prepared."

At 23, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to claim a Wimbledon singles title. Earlier this year, he won the Australian Open.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
