“I didn’t walk away in disgust or refuse to see Serena" - John McEnroe on portrayal of 1st meeting with Serena Williams in the movie 'King Richard'

Seven-time Grand Slam John McEnroe questioned his portrayal in the movie 'King Richard' where he is shown as being unpleasant towards Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.

In his interview with the New York Post, the American mentioned that his portrayal in the movie is not accurate.

He mentioned that he did not walk away in disgust or refuse to meet the Williams sisters. McEnroe also questioned the reasons behind the accusations against him.

“I didn’t walk away in disgust, [or] refuse to see Serena,” McEnroe said. “I was there. Saw them. Why would I walk away after being told that I’m going to see two kids, 8 and 9, that are going to be future No. 1s? I refuse to see these kids for what? Because I’m a hothead? Not correct,’’ said the 7-time Grand Slam champion.

He revealed when he was unsure of the hype around the sisters when he first saw them.

“It wasn’t accurately totally portrayed in the movie, [but it was] a great movie,’’ McEnroe said. “When she was brought to the court I was practicing on, I was being told by my then-coach Paul Cohen and Richard Williams that her and Venus were going to be the two best players in the world. It was like, ‘Call me in 10 years, we’ll see what’s happening,’ ” said McEnroe on Serena Williams.

“It obviously depends on who she’s playing" - John McEnroe gives a prediction on the chances of Serena Williams at her final US Open.

Serena Williams of the United States looks at her racket at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 5

Ahead of the release of the main draw of the US Open on Thursday, John McEnroe stated that it would determine how deep Serena Williams goes in her last tournament.

The 2022 US Open will be the last for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently announced that she will retire from the sport after the tournament, which begins on 29th August.

The American was hopeful and spoke that the draw was wide open with a lot of opportunities, adding that her fluidity in her movement will be crucial.

“It obviously depends on who she’s playing," he said. “Anything could happen. It’s so wide open. At the moment, obviously we know she can hit shots but it’s going to be how well can she play some defense, recover and move. That’s the part that gets tougher as you get older,’’ said McEnroe.

