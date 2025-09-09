"I was disappointed" - Boris Becker claims Jannik Sinner has 'stagnated' after seeing Carlos Alcaraz's dominant US Open final win

Boris Becker has given his two cents on Jannik Sinner's underwhelming performance against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final. The Italian struggled on serve and in other aspects of his game during his title match defeat in New York, so much so that the six-time Major winner-turned-analyst believes that he may want to make amends for his &quot;predictable&quot; game in the upcoming months.Sinner had arrived at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year riding a wave of confidence following his Wimbledon triumph, where he had overcome a set deficit to down the defending champion Alcaraz. However, the 24-year-old couldn't emulate the same performance during the men's singles summit clash in New York as he succumbed 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 to the Spaniard.More concerningly, Jannik Sinner only successfully hit 48% of his first serves during the contest, and also struggled at offsetting his archrival's variety from the baseline. Against that background, Boris Becker told Andrea Petkovic during the &quot;Becker Petkovic&quot; podcast this week that the Italian's form has plateaued over the last few months.&quot;I'm someone who always feels the need to tell the truth. So I was a little disappointed. I expected more. But of course, I wasn't disappointed with Alcaraz because he really has learned a lot. He plays better tennis today than he did a year ago,&quot; Boris Becker said. &quot;He has more variety, he changes pace. He plays serve and volley, he plays backhand slice, he plays a forehand where you can't see the ball. And I think Sinner has stagnated with his game for the first time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe German also believes that as far as the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry goes, the former has likely figured the latter's game out completely.&quot;He (Sinner) is predictable now, you know exactly what's going to happen to him. And it's not so bad that I see it that way,&quot; he added. &quot;It's worse for him that Alcaraz sees it that way. &quot;Following his most recent loss, Sinner is now 37-5 in tour-level matches won this year. He also trails his younger rival by a considerable margin of 5-10, having dropped seven of their last eight encounters.Jannik Sinner looking for some redemption towards the end of 2025, will vie for China Open titleJannik Sinner poses with US Open 2025 runner-up plate | Image Source: GettyJannik Sinner, who has played in all four Major finals this year, is expected to take some well-deserved rest before resuming his 2025 ATP Tour season at the China Open later this month. The 24-year-old will be the top seed in Beijing and will be joined by the likes of Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur at the 500-level event.The Italian finished runner-up at the 2024 edition of the China Open, losing a close three-setter to none other than Alcaraz. Having surrendered his World No. 1 position this week, he is now under pressure to 2,830 ATP ranking points for the remainder of 2025, 2,500 of which came from his title-winning runs at last year's Shanghai Masters and ATP Finals.