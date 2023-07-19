Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his perspective on not considering himself "the chosen one" as he firmly believes that his achievements are solely the outcome of his unwavering dedication and self-confidence.

With his meteoric rise in the world of tennis, Alcaraz has become one of the most beloved and highly sought-after tennis players. Unfortunately, many tend to attribute the Spaniard's success solely to luck, disregarding the immense hard work and dedication he puts in behind the scenes.

During a recent conversation with El Pais, the World No. 1 made it clear that he does not perceive himself as the chosen one. Carlos Alcaraz humbly asserted that there are no secrets to his success; it is solely a result of his unwavering commitment and self-belief.

"I’ll be honest, I don’t consider myself the chosen one. That is achieved simply through hard work, there are no secrets. In this world, there are no secrets, but everything is achieved day by day through perseverance and effort. Details make the difference," Alcaraz said.

"Many great athletes or legends in all fields say it: the details are what make the difference, and in the end, pursuing your dream, being clear that you are going to make it come true it and trusting that you are going to make it come true it is what makes the difference and what allows you to reach the goals you set for yourself," he added.

Alcaraz attributed his success solely to his unwavering pursuit of his dreams, self-belief, and relentless hard work.

"I am not a chosen one, but I have simply pursued my dream and believed in myself at all times. Obviously, behind all of this there is a lot, a lot of work," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz to play Hopman Cup 2023 with Rebeka Masarova

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to represent Spain at the 2023 Hopman Cup, which commences on Wednesday, July 19.

Alcaraz will team up with WTA World No. 72, Rebeka Masarova, who has stepped in for the injured Paula Badosa. Spain's inaugural match in the international tournament will be against Belgium. Alcaraz will go head-to-head with David Goffin, while Masarova will face off against Elise Mertens.

In case of a tie, the final outcome will be determined by a mixed doubles match between the two pairs. These three matches will take place on Friday, July 21, at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club in Nice, France.

The Hopman Cup is not the first time that Carlos Alcaraz will play for his nation; he made his debut for Spain at the 2022 Davis Cup. That made him the youngest player to represent Spain in the tournament since Rafael Nadal back in 2004.

Other teams competing at the 2023 Hopman Cup are France (Alize Cornet and Richard Gasquet), Switzerland (Celine Naef and Luca Riedi), and Denmark (Clara Tauson and Holger Rune).