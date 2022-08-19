“I don’t know, I don’t like to talk about myself, I never liked it” - Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and other stars reveal what’s interesting about them in Cincinnati Open video

A host of tennis stars, including the likes of Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, were asked to speak about what was most interesting about them in a video shared on social media by the official account of the Cincinnati Open.

Players such as John Isner, Petra Kvitova, Maria Sakkari and Andrey Rublev, among others, were asked to let the world know something interesting about themselves or their personalities.

Nadal, unsurprisingly, turned down the opportunity to speak about himself.

“Oh, I don’t know. I don’t like to talk about myself, I never liked it. I don’t know,” he said.

World No. 1 Swiatek said that she doesn’t know what’s interesting about her.

“Umm I don’t know, I don’t know,” she said.

Kvitova teased by starting to answer, before saying that there was nothing interesting about her.

“So most interesting thing about me, it’s probably nothing,” she said.

Gauff, like Kvitova, said that there wasn’t anything interesting about her.

“The most interesting thing about me, it’s not much,” she said.

Like Gauff and Kvitova, Isner also said that there was nothing interesting about him.

When it was Maria Sakkari’s turn, she said she’d ask her boyfriend for an answer. Grigor Dimitrov, meanwhile, turned the question over to the interviewer.

“About me? What do you think?” he asked.

Tommy Paul said that he’s pretty much set in his ways, which makes him pretty boring.

“Wow, I don’t know, I am pretty boring. There’s not too much to me, pretty simple set in my ways” he said.

The likes of Paula Badosa, Alex de Minaur and Borna Coric had quizzical looks and could barely say a word.

“For some weird reason this tournament, I never had the best feelings” - Rafael Nadal after making early exit from Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Rafael Nadal speaking at a press conference at the 2022 Western & Southern Open

Rafael Nadal lost to Borna Coric in his opening match at the 2022 Cincinnati Open. The Spaniard went down 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-3 to the Croatian on Wednesday.

This was Nadal’s first match since his Wimbledon quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz, where he sustained an abdominal injury that forced him to pull out of the Championships before his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Spaniard said that the tournament in Cincinnati hasn’t always been easy for him but added that he has always been well received.

“It's true that this tournament hasn’t been the easiest for me during all my tennis career, even if I was able to win one year. But was the year that I was achieving almost everything. I make a couple more semifinals, I think, or one. Is true, I don't know, for some weird reason this tournament, I never had the best feelings, but in the other hand, I felt very welcome here all the time,” he said.

The 36-year-old will next be in action at the US Open, where he’ll be looking to win his fifth title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala