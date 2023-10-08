"I don’t know if this is an interview or speech" - Iga Swiatek has hilarious exchange during China Open presentation ceremony

Iga Swiatek won her first WTA 1000 title of the 2023 season on Sunday, beating Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets to win the China Open.

The World No. 2 came into the tournament on the back of a shocking quarterfinal exit at the Japan Open. In Beijing, however, Swiatek was in a league of her own, losing just one set in six matches (against Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals). After winning against Coco Gauff in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-3, the Pole did one game better in the final against Samsonova, prevailing 6-2, 6-2.

It was a match decided ultimately by the four-time Grand Slam champion's defensive brilliance and Samsonova's high-risk game, as Swiatek ended the night with zero unforced errors and just two winners to her name. Her opponent, on the other hand, hit 18 winners and 26 unforced errors.

At the presentation ceremony afterwards, Iga Swiatek was involved in a hilarious exchange with the presenter-cum-translator. Having collected her trophy, the 22-year-old proceeded to congratulate Samsonova and her team, calling the Russian a "great person" off the court.

“Thank you, by the way, for the cheering. I want to congratulate Liudmila. No matter what's going on on the court, you’re a great person & that’s the most important thing. So thank you for everything... and to your team as well. This is important, I know," Swiatek said.

At the end of that, however, the presenter tried to interrupt Swiatek's speech and get her words communicated to the fans in Chinese. This stumped the former World No. 1, as she did not know whether it was an interview or a speech.

"Can I continue? I don’t know if this is an interview or speech, okay," Swiatek said.

The translator quickly clarified that it was a combination of both and that he just wanted to translate her words of appreciation towards Samsonova before she moved on to the next part of her speech.

“Uh. It’s both actually, interview and also speech. But with some translation in between. Shall we?” the translator made clear.

The World No. 2, having finally understood what was happening, then told the presenter to continue with his translation with an awkward smile.

Iga Swiatek: "I don’t know what I would do honestly without the people around me"

China Open Tennis

Iga Swiatek then thanked her own team for their efforts, stating that she was really happy to have their support regardless of what happened on the court. The World No. 2 got a bit emotional, remarking that she didn't know what she would do without the people around her, and extended her gratitude to her entourage.

“Thank you to my team. We all know how hard it is sometimes. You guys know how I felt before the first match and before the tournament, so I’m really happy I have your support no matter what. I don’t know what I would do honestly without the people around me. I’m pretty grateful," Iga Swiatek said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will be playing at the WTA Finals next, for which she has qualified for the third year in a row. Last year, she reached the semifinals of the Year-end Championships before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.