"I don't think she is going to do major damage at the Australian Open"- Barbara Schett on Emma Raducanu 

In a recent interview with Tennis365, Barbara Schett spoke about Emma Raducanu's prospects at the Australian Open. The former World No. 7 feels the Brit will not do "major damage" at the Australian Open as she has yet to truly find her feet on the WTA tour.

Since her brilliant run to the title at the US Open last year, the 19-year-old has failed to make any kind of impact on the circuit. She lost three of the five matches she played towards the end of the 2021 season and started 2022 in terrible fashion, losing 6-0, 6-1 to Elena Rybakina in Sydney.

As such, Schett reckons Raducanu might struggle to deliver on her Australian Open debut next week.

“You have to give her a bit of time to settle down and I don’t think she is going to do major damage at the Australian Open,” said Schett.

Schett pointed out that the Brit is under enormous "pressure" to shine due to the expectations of fans. However, she feels the 19-year-old needs to be given more time to "develop as a person and player."

“If you speak to people who have won Grand Slam titles, they say their life was never the same. The expectations coming from the outside change when you win and coming from Great Britain, there is even more pressure and you are in the newspapers every day," the former Austrian player said.

“She needs time to develop as a person and a player. It is up there in the mind, that is the toughest part, but I have no doubt she will go on and do well in the future.”

During the interview, Barbara Schett pointed out that Raducanu's "life has changed" since her triumph at the US Open. The Austrian feels Raducanu will achieve plenty of success in the future, but first needs to take the time to learn and gain experience on the tour.

“Emma still needs to get used to the whole situation. Her life has changed completely and I have no doubt that she will have success in the future, but this is a year that she has to get used to being a Grand Slam champion and people looking at her, expecting a lot of her. It is all a matter of experience and learning,” Schett said.

The Brit will begin her Australian Open 2022 campaign against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday.

