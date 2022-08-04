“I don’t think it’s a flag issue, it’s a Novak, Rafa, Federer issue; they are a big problem for everyone” - Frances Tiafoe on lack of American winners of men's singles Grand Slam titles

At a press conference at the 2022 Citi Open, Frances Tiafoe was asked about the fact that it has been a long time since an American won a men's singles Grand Slam title. He believes it has little to do with any particular nationality but rather the dominance of the Big 3 - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer - making it difficult for players to break through and win.

He stated that his fellow American Taylor Fritz defeated Nadal in the final of the Masters event at Indian Wells this year while Reilly Opelka made it to the final of the Canadian Open, a Masters 1000 event, in 2021. Tiafoe also said that he feels that it is only a matter of time before the newer talent advances as more and more draws are opening up.

Frances Tiafoe is currently ranked No. 27 in the ATP rankings and defeated Christopher Eubanks in the second round to reach the last 16 of the Citi Open.

"Yeah, again, that question is asked so much. It's like I dont think it's a flag issue. I think it's a Novak, Rafa, Federer issue. You know, I mean, I think they are a big problem for everyone." he said.

"I think we are all playing some great tennis. It's only a matter of time. I mean, draws are opening up more and more. You know, I mean, I see someone making semi, final, maybe winning one next couple of years. Why not?" he added.

Frances Tiafoe all set to play against Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the 2022 Citi Open

Frances Tiafoe reached the third round of the 2022 Citi Open and is set to meet Botic van de Zandschulp after defeating Christopher Eubanks. He had previously defeated Eubanks at the 2021 US Open in a four-set match.

The World No. 27 takes on the Dutchman, who is currently the World No. 26. The duo are yet to meet each other on tour and van de Zandschulp is yet to win a title, while Frances Tiafoe won his first title at the 2018 Delray Beach.

The Dutchman has had a good season so far and is comfortable on hardcourts, while Tiafoe will enjoy playing in his hometown of Washington DC on his strongest surface and this encounter promises to be an exciting clash.

