“I don’t want to necessarily speak for their plans, but they are definitely not ready to retire" - Eric Hechtman on Venus and Serena Williams

Serena Williams ended all speculation with regard to her retirement by announcing her return to action at Wimbledon this year.

The 40-year-old, who has been on a year-long hiatus, was back in action at Eastbourne where she partnered Ons Jabeur in the doubles event before beginning her quest for an eighth Wimbledon title in singles.

In an interview with The New York Times, Eric Hechtman, who is now coaching both the Williams sisters, confirmed that the legendary duo are not considering retirement at this point in time.

“I don’t want to necessarily speak for their plans, but they are definitely not ready to retire,” Hechtman stated.

The 38-year-old American, who has been coaching Venus Williams since 2019, has also added Serena Williams as his protege. Hechtman revealed that both sisters were champions and loved the game.

"Look, they both love the game," he said. "They are both champions. They both love working hard and putting in the work. So, as long as you’ve got that, who’s to say you can set parameters on things, right?"

"The Williamses were raised to ignore the usual tennis boundaries" - Eric Hechtman on Venus and Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams in action at the 2018 US Open

Hechtman dwelt at length on the principles that were instilled in the legendary duo during their formative years that included pursuing outside interests other than tennis.

”The Williamses were raised to ignore the usual tennis boundaries: playing very little junior tennis before turning professional and being encouraged by their parents, Richard and Oracene, to actively pursue outside interests," he added.

Tennis Pictures That Go Hard @that_tennis On 8th September, 2001



The Williams sisters met for the first time in a major final. It was also the first women's final that was aired in prime-time in USA. When Serena played against Venus in the first primetime women's game, the world stopped to watch the action unfold. On 8th September, 2001The Williams sisters met for the first time in a major final. It was also the first women's final that was aired in prime-time in USA. When Serena played against Venus in the first primetime women's game, the world stopped to watch the action unfold. https://t.co/hz75iyl6jz

Reflecting on the fact that both Venus and Serena Williams have become "part-time players" in their 40s, the coach lauded their achievements and "staying power."

"There were skeptics early, just as there are skeptics now as both sisters have become part-time players at best in their 40s, but there is no arguing with their achievements or their staying power."

Looking back at their record at Wimbledon, Hechtman declared that the sisters had "transcended tennis from a power perspective."

"Venus has won five singles titles; Serena seven; and they have joined forces to win six doubles titles, going 6-0 in finals (they are 17-0 in all their Grand Slam and Olympic doubles finals together).

“They transcended tennis from a power perspective, and they are continuing to do it at their age. And I don’t think they even think about that. They are just homing in on themselves and what they want to do, and there you go. To me, the more I can learn from those types of people, the better it is,” he concluded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far