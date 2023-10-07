"I don't know what's slower, here or Indian Wells" - Daniil Medvedev on the courts at Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev has claimed that the hard courts at Shanghai Masters were slow, comparing them to those at the Indian Wells Masters. The Russian's comments came after he booked his place in the third round of the Masters 1000 event with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Cristian Garin.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Medvedev said that while the courts at the China Open were probably the fastest on tour, those in Shanghai weren't.

The World No. 3 added that he didn't know which courts were slower, those in Shanghai or the ones in Indian Wells. He has been seen often complaining to the chair umpire about the surface in the latter tournament.

"To go back-to-back tournaments, so fast, different balls, different surface, so that's very tricky. Before was one of the, probably the fastest on tour. Now, I don't know what's slower, here or Indian Wells. So, yeah, it is what it is, have to play like this. I mean, I managed to, even on slow hard courts this season, play well, so that's what I'm going to try to do," Daniil Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev will take on Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev in action at the China Open final

After defeating Cristian Garin, Daniil Medvedev will next take on 26th seed Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Shanghai Masters. The American booked his place in the Round of 32 with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Yunchaokete Bu.

Medvedev and Korda will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. The last match between the two came in the third round of this year's Australian Open, with the American winning 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Medvedev spoke about the fixture in his post-match press conference and claimed that it will be tough given how their encounter at the Australian Open went.

"Tough match because the only time I played him I lost and in straight sets and in a Grand Slam. So I for sure remember it. He played well. He was very dominant, in a way, and that's how he plays, so it's going to be interesting for me," Medvedev said.

"I'm in a good shape now, so I will try to do better than last time and try to win."

The winner of the contest between Medvedev and Korda will face either 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo or Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.