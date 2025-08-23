"I had to drive him everywhere, had to leave him a few times" - Madison Keys reveals reality of sharing an apartment complex with compatriot

Madison Keys recently revealed she used to share an apartment complex with compatriot Frances Tiafoe. The Grand Slam champion reflected on the duo's time living close to each other, while sharing that she often had to drive Tiafoe to places.

Keys and Tiafoe are two big names on the American tennis scene. The latter won her maiden Major title earlier this year when she was crowned champion at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, Tiafoe is currently one of the top ranked Americans on the ATP Tour.

The two players have always shared a close bond, and at the recent US Open press conference, Madison Keys rerevealed that they had once been neighbours, saying,

“Love Foe. We have known each other for many, many years. He's one of the best guys. He always has amazing energy. He's one of the happiest people you'll ever be around. We lived in the same apartment complex for a few years and I basically had to drive him around everywhere, had to leave him a few times because he was late. I got a lot of FaceTimes on 'How do I start the washer?' and stuff. So we're quite close.”

Earlier this week at the US Open, Keys and Frances Tiafoe joined forces in the mixed doubles event. The pair went down to eventual runner-ups Iga Swiatek and Casper Rudd in their opening round match.

Madison Keys to face Renata Zarazua in US Open first round

Keys at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Madison Keys got her 2025 season off to a strong start when she laid claim to the Australian Open title in January. However, the American has failed to maintain that winning momentum.

Her most recent outings on the tennis courts came at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. In the former, she lost out to Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals, while her campaign in Ohio came to a close in the round of 16.

Now, Keys is scheduled to return to action at the US Open. She is seeded sixth at the event and will be taking on Mexico's Renata Zarazua for her opening round encounter. The duo played each other at the French Open last year, where the American was able to claim a dominant win in straight sets.

Heading into the their upcoming match at the US Open, Madison Keys will once again be a favorite for the win.

