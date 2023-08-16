"I am very emotional and I take everything very personal when it's important to me" - Andrey Rublev opens up about his mental health struggles

In a recent interview, Russian tennis sensation Andrey Rublev candidly addressed his internal battles, emphasizing the emotional weight tennis holds for him. His reflections on mental strength and self-awareness provide an intriguing glimpse into the challenges athletes face beyond the court.

Andrey Rublev, who has made his mark in the tennis world for his aggressive playing style and powerful groundstrokes, has often been the center of attention for his displays of emotion on court. His most recent remarks reveal a deeper insight into his psyche.

Ann shared her thoughts on the interview in a tweet, expressing admiration for Rublev's self-awareness and honesty.

The tweet reads:

"Bc the way I am, it takes time. Every match, every point, I take very emotional & very personal and that’s why it’s also a bit stopping process of improvement mentally, bc of this." Love his self-awareness & appreciate his honesty so very much 🙏 🎥 @_claymagazine"

During the interview, Rublev began by acknowledging the importance of self-acceptance, especially when it's difficult.

"Accepting the things when its tough to accept with yourself when you are doing something wrong, just being honest with yourself that its my fault, its no one else’s fault..." he commented.

When asked about the importance of recognizing personal weaknesses, Andrey Rublev expressed the viewpoint that acceptance is the first step.

He hinted at the public's reluctance to showcase vulnerabilities, possibly fearing judgment or due to their egos.

He stated:

"Not many people want to accept that they have weaknesses."

Perhaps the most compelling part of the interview was when Andrey Rublev opened up about his personal struggles.

He recognized his primary weakness as "mental strength" compared to other aspects of his game like technique or physicality.

Elaborating on this, he mentioned:

"Every person have his weapons and weaknesses... for me, it's more easy to improve some technical stuff or physical stuff."

However, what resonates profoundly is Andrey Rublev's depiction of his personal relationship with tennis and how it has molded his emotional responses.

He says:

"I am very emotional and I take everything very personal when it's something important to me, and tennis is obviously everything to me."

This admission provides a glimpse into the athlete's psyche, revealing the emotional weight each match, each point even, carries for him.

Andrey Rublev falls to Emil Ruusuvuori at the Cincinnati Masters

Andrey Rublev in action at Western & Southern Open

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Finnish tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori managed a significant upset against World No. 8 Andrey Rublev in an intense match that lasted over three hours.

The match concluded with scores of 7-6 (10), 5-7, and 7-6 (3). This victory was particularly sweet for Ruusuvuori, as he balanced the scales after a four-set defeat against Rublev at the Australian Open earlier this year.

This win brings his head-to-head record with the Russian player to 1-2. Rublev struggled with his serves, maintaining a mere 50% first-serve rate, which may have provided Ruusuvuori with the edge he needed.

Having previously triumphed over Jannik Sinner in 's-Hertogenbosch, Ruusuvuori now prepares to face Australian player Alexei Popyrin, entering the contest as a lucky loser.

The recent losses have been a setback for Andrey Rublev. He had hoped to cement his spot for the Nitto ATP Finals. But with back-to-back losses in Toronto and Cincinnati, questions have begun to arise.

This losing streak has given his competitors an edge. Now, his sixth-place ranking in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin is under threat.