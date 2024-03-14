"I haven't been that emotional watching a tennis match in a long time" - Andy Roddick on Coco Gauff's historic maiden Grand Slam win at US Open 2023

Andy Roddick recently shared his thoughts on Coco Gauff's maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff became the first teenager to win the New York Major since Serena Williams in 1999 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final last year.

Andy Roddick spoke with the World No. 3's coach Brad Gilbert in the most recent episode of his podcast "Served by Andy" and expressed his emotions upon her triumph in Flushing Meadows. Roddick said that he was emotional after the match and hadn't been that way watching a tennis fixture for a while.

The former World No. 1 also added that after he congratulated Gilbert on Gauff's victory, he reminisced about when they won the US Open as player and coach in 2003.

“She wins the US open and I'm like emotional, I haven't been that emotional watching a tennis match in a very long time. I text you congrats and I remember one of my favorite kind of 45 minutes moments was you saying ‘hey you know this is just crazy,'" Roddick said (1:25:05).

"I'm in a spin, I'm really happy, we're gonna do the party, the celebration here, come before everyone gets here, let's just have a couple of drinks’. And even that moment and kind of thinking through it, rolling back the clock," he added.

“The perfect guy for that job at that moment” - Andy Roddick on Brad Gilbert coaching Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert at the 2023 US Open

In the same interview, Roddick also added that Brad Gilbert was the perfect man to be Coco Gauff's coach when he took up the job and added that there was more potential for them to succeed.

“I gotta sit back against the wall. I didn't know Coco well at that point, I just had to watch it from a 30000 feet view, I felt like I was looking backwards a little bit except you two have a lot more runway hopefully, I think you were like the perfect guy for that job at that moment,” Andy Roddick said

Apart from her US Open triumph, Gauff also won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and the Citi Open in Washington. The American booked her place in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after thrashing Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-2 in the fourth round. Here, she will face either 11th seed Daria Kasatkina or Yue Yuan.