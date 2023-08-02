Andy Murray recently reflected on the Wimbledon 2023 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

At a press meet during the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Murray talked about his learnings from watching Alcaraz and Djokovic play the high-octane summit clash, where the Spaniard ultimately emerged victorious.

Tennis TV posted Murray's video online.

@andy_murray reflects on watching the Wimbledon final between Djokovic & Alcaraz... "I learned a lot. You could see Alcaraz learning" 🧠@andy_murray reflects on watching the Wimbledon final between Djokovic & Alcaraz... pic.twitter.com/YQecPLfpIQ

Murray commented that the Wimbledon final taught Alcaraz a lot while playing against the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

"I learned a lot watching those two. Obviously, as the match went on, I thought they both played better and better and you could almost see Alcaraz learning as the match was going on. It could have gone either way to be honest it was so tight," he said.

Murray stated that he recorded the two players and focused on their aggressive approach and positions on the court while watching them from the stands.

"I ended up taking some videos of the guys, just focusing a bit more on one side of the net, looking at their return position and movement between shots. Also looking at times when, particularly Alcaraz, was looking to play aggressive and offensive tennis and how he was going about doing that," the Brit said.

The 36-year-old weighed in on the amount of stress and frustration both players experienced which can't be comprehended through a TV screen.

"When I was sitting there, I was also looking a little bit at the teams and seeing the players and their reactions between the points. Both of them, maybe sometimes on the TV it may appear like they're calm but you actually see there was a lot of stress and frustration," Murray continued.

"When you just watch on tv they often cut to people in the crowd or the guy that's just won the point and you don't see those immediate reactions. Seeing the frustration was there but also how they were responding to that was interesting. It was good, I’m really glad I stayed to watch it," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz's 31st week as World no.1

Carlos Alcaraz at the Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz extended his run as the World No. 1 on the ATP rankings into the 31st week. With 9,225 points, the 20-year-old enjoys a lead of 430 points over second-placed Novak Djokovic (8,795 points).

The Spaniard is currently in 16th place on the all-time list of top-ranked players by weeks. He sits behind Romania's Illie Nastase and Andy Murray with 40 and 41 weeks as the World No. 1s, respectively. Alcaraz became the World No. 1 for the first time after winning the US Open last year.

Djokovic, meanwhile, tops the tally with a mammoth 389 weeks as first-ranked, followed by Switzerland's Roger Federer (310 weeks) and Pete Sampras (286 weeks).