"I didn't enjoy the title" - Karolina Pliskova opens up on hasty private jet journey to play Qatar Open hours after victory in Romania

Karolina Pliskova recently shared details about the hasty private jet journey she made after winning a title in Romania to play at the Qatar Open 2024.

Pliskova defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday, February 11, in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca. In the next 24 hours, she reached Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha and downed Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the Qatar Open first round.

The Czech covered a total of 3,400 kilometers in the process.

During a recent interaction with Sky Sports Tennis, Pliskova revealed she first flew from Cluj-Napoca to the Istanbul airport onboard a private jet and then caught her flight to Qatar.

"It was quite crazy. I didn’t enjoy the title, still till now, at all because I had to take a private jet from Kluj to Istanbul then I was running to get the flight. So that was the toughest part of the week in Romania to run and get the plane," she said.

According to the 31-year-old, she could sleep only for a little over three hours before her match against Kalinskaya in Doha.

"But I slept little bit in the plane then I arrived yesterday morning at 8. I slept little bit like three hours and then I went to play," Karolina Pliskova added.

Karolina Pliskova: "I feel everything happened in the last couple of days"

Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova further advanced to the third round of the Qatar Open following a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the second.

While interacting with Sky Sports Tennis, Pliskova noted that keeping calm has borne fruits for her over the last few days.

"But sometimes it’s like that you know, you’re not thinking and then you playing well, so that’s working with me," she said.

The former World No. 1 had a firm grip over the match against Potapova until she allowed her opponent to stage a mini comeback to take the second set despite being down 4-1.

Pliskova further complicated her situation with two acts of misconduct, which resulted in a point penalty at 1-3 in the third set. She, however, held her nerve and crossed the line.

An action-packed couple of days prompted Pliskova into believing that she had seen everything as she said:

"But even today I was 6-1, 4-1 up, then it went to the third set so yeah, too many things. Down in the third, getting penalty point like, I feel everything happened in the last couple of days."

Karolina Pliskova will next take on compatriot Linda Noskova, who upset Maria Sakkari in the second round.