Emma Raducanu has disclosed that she will not exercise her right to vote in the 2024 UK general election amid her campaign at the Wimbledon Championships. The election will be held on Thursday, July 4.

Raducanu is producing a strong campaign at her home Slam, claiming a commanding 7-6(0), 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua in her opening match at SW19. Taking on Elise Mertens in the second round, the 21-year-old continued her dominant run with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over the Belgian.

Following her win, the former World No. 10 expressed satisfaction with her stellar performance in the clash. She also praised the "amazing" atmosphere created by the passionate home fans, disclosing that she fed off their energy.

Trending

"I'm super pleased with that performance. I just has so much fun on the court to be honest. I absolutely love playing on Court 1 and I felt the atmosphere was amazing with the crowd and I really fed off of it and played some really good stuff," Emma Raducanu said in her post-match press conference.

Having a day off before her blockbuster third-round clash against Maria Sakkari, Emma Raducanu was asked whether she intended to cast her vote in the UK general election before practicing for the meeting.

However, the Brit claimed she would prioritize having a "lie-in" in the morning before heading to practice, admitting that she wasn't even aware of the election date.

"No. I think I'll have a lie-in, then I'll come to practice. I didn't even know it was tomorrow, to be honest. Thanks for letting me know," she said.

The UK general election holds significant importance, as voters in 650 constituencies will elect members of parliament to the House of Commons, with the leader of the majority party becoming prime minister.

"I’m the complete underdog" - Emma Raducanu on Wimbledon 3R clash against Maria Sakkari

Emma Raducanu (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu will enter her third-round clash against Maria Sakkari with a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record, having claimed a 6-1, 6-4 win over the Greek in the semifinals of the 2021 US Open en route to her title win.

However, the Brit emphasized that the circumstances of their upcoming clash are different, admitting that she is anticipating a "tough" contest against the World No. 9.

"It was in the semis of the US Open. The circumstances are different. Like, in a third round compared to a semifinal. At the time the dynamics were also different. I was an unknown player pretty much. I’m expecting a really tough match. She’s top in the world," she said in the same press conference.

The 21-year-old also expressed her belief that she will enter the match as the "complete underdog," disclosing her intention to simply enjoy competing at her home Slam in front of the British crowd.

"It's going to be a really difficult one but again, one where I’m the complete underdog and I can just enjoy playing in my home crowd, home slam, yeah, just keep having fun and trying to stay an extra day," she added.

If Emma Raducanu triumphs over Maria Sakkari, she will face the winner of the match between Lulu Sun and Zhu Lin in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment