French player Jeremy Chardy was left fuming after his loss against Dan Evans in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open and complained about the chair umpire for making a costly mistake during the course of the match.

Facing break point at 3-3 in the first set, a ball dropped out of the Frenchman's pocket mid-point. While umpires are bound to call for a let as soon as they find the hindrance, umpire Miriam Bley, who officiated the match on Thursday, was slow to react.

After Chardy hit the net at the end of the rally, Evans was granted the point, securing the break. The umpire decided not to replay the point, however, considering she called for 'let' only after the rally got finished.

Speaking about the incident during the post-match press conference, Chardy marked his annoyance with the chair umpire stating that he was "pissed" when she did not admit her "mistake."

"I was pissed, and I was even more pissed when she didn't tell me she made the mistake," Chardy said.

He added that it was a "big mistake" by the official not to have called for it on-time as he reflected on the lost point.

"I mean, it's a big mistake from the umpire. I hit the forehand, and the ball dropped from my pocket. He hit the backhand, and I hit another forehand before she realized the ball fall from my pocket. I still lose a point," the former World No. 25 conveyed.

Chardy suffered a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 defeat against Evans in straight sets on Thursday as his campaign at the Australian Open came to an end.

"If she doesn't watch the point, I don't know why she's on the chair" - Jeremy Chardy on the chair umpire

Jeremy Chardy at the 2023 Australian Open

Jeremy Chardy further registered his displeasure at chair umpire Bley, remarking that she shouldn't be doing the job if she was not going to watch the point carefully during the match.

The veteran revealed that he felt "angry" at her, as it was her duty to stop play straightaway when such incidents happen.

"I was angry because she should stop straightaway, and she says she didn't even see the ball. I don't know what she's doing because she doesn't call in or out. She just called the score, and if she doesn't watch the point, I don't know why she's on the chair. That's it," a furious Chardy expressed.

When asked about whether his opponent Evans was also responsible for the error, Jeremy Chardy conveyed that it was not the Brit's job to stop the point and that everything was completely down to the official.

"I mean, it's nothing against him. It's the umpire to stop. He could say something, but it's not his job to stop the point. We already tried to play the point. So the umpire has only one thing to do," he added.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes