"I am excited to play my first ever WTA tournament on clay" - Emma Raducanu set for claycourt debut at Stuttgart Open

British teenager Emma Raducanu is all set to make her first appearance on claycourt in Stuttgart in her first full season on the WTA tour.

Receiving a Wimbledon wildcard, Emma Raducanu reached the fourth-round of the tournament, retiring midway through the match against Ajla Tomljanovic. At the 2021 US Open, Raducanu became the first singles qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam, beating Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Despite losing to Katerina Siniakova in the round-of-64 at the 2022 Miami Open, Raducanu hopes that the clay courts of Stuttgart will provide her with an opportunity to train on a surface she has little exposure to.

During the course of an interview with Porsche-tennis.com, Raducanu spoke at length on what the tournament means to her.

‟I am excited to play my first ever WTA tournament on clay. It’s nice that it’s the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. I’ve been following the event since I was young and for me it was always the tournament where the winner gets a Porsche," Emma Raducanu said.

"It was unique and it has stayed on my mind. Since being on the Tour, I have heard so many good things about the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix," she added. "I know it’s one of the most popular tournaments on the calendar which is no wonder – who doesn’t want to win a Porsche?”

Emma Raducanu joins a stacked field in Stuttgart as an unseeded player despite being ranked World No. 12

With nine of the world's top ten players in attendance at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, the 19-year old admitted that the going will not be easy.

‟It will be challenging but I have already won matches against some of these players in my short experience on tour. It would be very motivating to add to my wins against the best players in the world, especially on clay where I have little experience as there aren’t really any clay courts in the UK. This clay season with the French Open as the highlight will be an interesting challenge, but one I am looking forward to,” the Brit said.

The 19-year-old has now become a role model in her country after becoming the first British woman in 53 years to capture the US Open - and the first to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade's 1977 Wimbledon triumph.

The Stuttgart Open - a tournament that offers 470 ranking points to the winner - will begin on April 18.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan