"I was so excited, couldn't sleep" - Iga Swiatek on her Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert experience

Iga Swiatek admitted that she was unable to sleep for a few days after attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Liverpool. She wanted to attend the concert for the second time but decided that it was best to avoid it to focus on Wimbledon.

After a stellar outing at the European clay season clinching the WTA 1000 in Madrid and Rome, she rounded off the swing by completing a historic third consecutive title at the French Open. The Pole took a break after Roland Garros to rejuvenate herself for Wimbledon.

Swiatek, a huge fan of Taylor Swift, attended her Eras Tour concert in Liverpool. The Pole was given a huge surprise by the pop sensation, who sent her a hand-written card congratulating the 23-year-old on her French Open triumph. The World No.1 posted a selfie of herself with the card as she cried tears of happiness on X (formerly Twitter).

During a pre-tournament press conference, Iga Swiatek said that she won't have much time to explore London due to her packed schedule. She was then asked if she was planning to attend any concerts or gigs to which she responded with her trip to Liverpool for Swift's concert.

However, Swiatek admitted that though she wanted to attend the concert for a second time, she and her team decided it was best not to as it kept her awake for three nights, which deterred her focus from the job at hand.

"I mean I’d love to, but I was in Liverpool, uh you know, to see Taylor (Swift), so, it was amazing. I actually was thinking about going here for the second time, but, my team was like, okay, because, basically after this concert, three days after I was like so excited and I couldn't sleep and everything that we decided it's better to focus on the tournament, um, but it was a great experience." (at 8:10)

"If I'm going to lose early then I'll have more time" - Iga Swiatek jokes about the advantage of an early Wimbledon exit

Continuing her thoughts, Iga Swiatek recalled her trip to Adele's concert at Hyde Park in London a couple of years back after her early exit at Wimbledon that year in the third round to Alize Cornet. She even responded to Adele's tweet on the concert thanking her for an incredible memory.

She joked that if loses early this year, then she'll get the time to attend concerts.

"And last year, I went to Adele after my match, no wait, it was two years ago in Hyde Park, so, I think if I'm going to lose early then I'll have more time to go there."

Iga Swiatek will play Sofia Kenin in the first round of Wimbledon. The two women have butted heads twice in their careers with the Pole leading 2-0.

