"I haven't been excited for tennis in months, the Queen is back!" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams' intended participation at Wimbledon

In a huge update just days before Wimbledon, Serena Williams expressed her intention to play at this year's Championships. In a post on Instagram, the seven-time Wimbledon titlist teased the news of her tennis comeback, attracting great buzz on social media.

The tournament organizers are yet to confirm handing a wildcard to Serena Williams, which is the only way she can play at SW19 this year. However, Williams' post all but confirms the development and the All-England Club is set to announce wildcards on Wednesday.

Tennis fans could not contain their excitement on social media as they welcomed the news of Williams' comeback at Wimbledon, a year since she last played on the WTA tour at the same tournament.

"I haven’t been excited for tennis in MONTHS. The Queen is back," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Usually, most players would fancy their chances against a player coming back after a year-long absence at the age of 40. However, journalist Jon Wertheim believes that Williams' past record at Wimbledon will cause fear among players of being placed alongside her in the draw.

"Serena Williams is 40. Her last completed match was more than a year ago....and there will be 127 women hoping like hell they don't draw her in round one at Wimbledon," Wertheim wrote on Twitter.

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim Serena Williams is 40. Her last completed match was more than a year ago....and there will be 127 women hoping like hell they don't draw her in round one @Wimbledon Serena Williams is 40. Her last completed match was more than a year ago....and there will be 127 women hoping like hell they don't draw her in round one @Wimbledon

Regardless of the level at which she is eventually able to play, many fans are just excited to see the 23-time Major champion back on the court.

"Whether Serena comes back and plays singles, doubles or mixed. Wins no matches or 7 matches, I am so appreciative of just seeing her play again. Forever my Favourite," said one such fan.

Dale @DaleyLips Whether Serena comes back and plays singles, doubles or mixed. Wins no matches or 7 matches, I am so appreciative of just seeing her play again. Forever my Favourite Whether Serena comes back and plays singles, doubles or mixed. Wins no matches or 7 matches, I am so appreciative of just seeing her play again. Forever my Favourite

Olly @otakoyakisoba The Queen is back! Serena Williams is playing Wimbledon after being out of injury for 1 year. I’m so happy. The Queen is back! Serena Williams is playing Wimbledon after being out of injury for 1 year. I’m so happy. 😭 https://t.co/v7GUB47afl

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 There is absolutely no chance that I'll be able to actually see one of her matches but even if I walk by Serena Williams at Wimbledon, I will die a happy man. There is absolutely no chance that I'll be able to actually see one of her matches but even if I walk by Serena Williams at Wimbledon, I will die a happy man.

Moni Torrison @forced_error How to tell my employer “leave me alone, Serena Williams is coming.” How to tell my employer “leave me alone, Serena Williams is coming.”

Meanwhile, there are those who believe Williams can go all the way and clinch the title in London, despite the long lay-off.

matei @makeupmatei #24ONGRASS #24INLONDON EVERYBODY STAND TF UP. SERENA WILLIAMS IS COMING BACK AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK AND IT’S GONNA BE A GOOD TIME. THE CHASE CONTINUES AND WE WILL SEE EVERYBODY IN LONDON. #RENASARMY EVERYBODY STAND TF UP. SERENA WILLIAMS IS COMING BACK AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK AND IT’S GONNA BE A GOOD TIME. THE CHASE CONTINUES AND WE WILL SEE EVERYBODY IN LONDON. #RENASARMY #24ONGRASS #24INLONDON https://t.co/PPXBlBwC1s

alex @alex_abads serena williams is playing wimbledon

beyonce is working on an album



i am going to apologize in advance for the person i will become when bey releases the first single on the weekend serena wins wimby serena williams is playing wimbledonbeyonce is working on an albumi am going to apologize in advance for the person i will become when bey releases the first single on the weekend serena wins wimby

Will Serena Williams play at Wimbledon with a new coach by her side?

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Shortly after Serena Williams' announcement, Venus Williams' coach Eric Hechtman hinted at working with the 23-time Grand Slam champion along with her older sister. Serena Williams recently ended her association with long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou and there is a great likelihood of Hechtman coaching both the sisters.

"LFG! So pumped for this trip with the (goat emoji)," Hechtman wrote on Instagram, resharing Williams' post.

Meanwhile, there were also hints that Williams' comeback might get underway a week before Wimbledon at the Eastbourne International - a WTA 250 event played on grass. The American tagged the event's Instagram handle in her post, indicating that she might play the warm-up tournament.

The American superstar has dropped outside the top-1000 in the WTA rankings due to her lengthy absence and is currently ranked No. 1208. It is highly likely that Williams will face a top player in the first two rounds itself, as she bids for the eighth title at the iconic Major event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far