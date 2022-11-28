"I did not expect that to be blown out of proportion" - When Caroline Wozniacki spoke about her impersonation of Serena Williams 

Caroline Wozniacki spoke about her imitation of Serena Williams in 2012 and said that she did not expect the incident to be blown out of proportion.

Wozniacki imitated the 23-time Grand Slam winner by stuffing towels into her top and skirt during an exhibition match against Maria Sharapova in Sao Paolo. While many found it hilarious, there were a lot of people who criticized the Dane for her actions, calling it racist.

While speaking to Graham Bensinger in 2017, Wozniacki said that she was just having a little laugh and was shocked that the media made such a big deal out of the incident. She said that she was just also called Williams and the latter told her not to worry about it.

"I am a very good friend of Serena's. I did not expect that to be blown out of proportion, in no way racist. I was shocked that the media would blow it out that way. I also called Serena and I'm like, 'I hope you don't take this personally because it was just a little bit of fun'. She's like, 'Don't worry, it's not a big deal to me'. Other people have done it before, I was just having a bit of fun, it was nothing to do with what skin color you have, it was just a bit of fun," Wozniacki explained.

The former World No. 1 also said that she learned a lesson that day and that she would not repeat it in the future.

"We were just having a little laugh and I learned a little lesson there as well. I was like 'Maybe I should not do that in the future,'" Wozniacki said.

"I know Caro and I would call her my friend, I don't think she meant anything racist by it" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams after her third-round match at the US Open

Serena Williams defended Caroline Wozniacki over the incident and said she didn't think her friend meant anything racist by it. She also pointed out that no one said anything when others like Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic imitated her.

"I know Caro and I would call her my friend and I don't think she (meant) anything racist by it. (Roddick) and (Djokovic) do it all the time and Caro does (it) and now it's racist.??" Serena Williams said, according to USA Today.

However, the American also said that Wozniacki should be more careful considering how people felt about the incident.

"I must add if people feel this way she should take reason and do something different next time," she added.

