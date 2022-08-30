"I wouldn't expect her to do what she did last year, but I want to see her go out and play like she did in Cincinnati" - Andy Murray on Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu comes into the 2022 US Open as the reigning champion and one of the top seeds. Given that the youngster had to come through the qualifiers en route to the title here a year ago, that's an astonishing feat.

Raducanu has not managed to replicate the same level of success on the WTA tour since lifting her maiden Grand Slam title, but the teenager has definitely shown flashes of her best tennis this season.

For fellow Brit and former World No. 1 Andy Murray, however, the 19-year-old's talent is undeniable. Speaking to Amazon Prime Video on the sidelines of the US Open, Murray said he had a lot of belief in Raducanu's abilities. According to him, a player cannot achieve her level of success at such a young age without being "special".

"I have a lot of belief in Emma [Raducanu]'s ability," Murray said in the interview. "I mean you don't do an achieve what she's done at the age that she is if you're not a special player and a special talent."

"You know, this year was never gonna be that easy for for her," he continued. "But certainly in the last few weeks you know she's she's been playing better."

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Andy Murray is supporting



The US Open is live & exclusive to Prime Video members in the UK & Ireland from 3:40 today 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟.Andy Murray is supporting @EmmaRaducanu as she returns to the scene of her greatest achievement.The US Open is live & exclusive to Prime Video members in the UK & Ireland from 3:40 today 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟.Andy Murray is supporting @EmmaRaducanu as she returns to the scene of her greatest achievement. The US Open is live & exclusive to Prime Video members in the UK & Ireland from 3:40 today 📺 https://t.co/McYTISyp68

Speaking about Emma Raducanu's prospects in New York this year, Murray said the conditions are well-suited for the youngster's game. Describing her recent results in Cincinnati as "brilliant," he expressed hope that she could continue playing the same way at the US Open.

"I think the conditions here are good for her game," Murray said. "And yeah like I wouldn't expect her to do what she did last year that was obviously incredible."

"But yeah, I want to see her go out and play like she did in in Cincinnati you know she played brilliant in all the matches that I watched there," the former World No. 1 continued. "Wven the match she lost against Pegula was much better level than then, she's played this year and hopefully she continues that that level here."

Emma Raducanu opens US Open campaign against Allize Cornet

Emma Raducanu practicing ahead of the 2022 US Open.

Emma Raducanu opens her 2022 US Open campaign against a tricky first-round opponent in the form of Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

A seasoned campaigner, Cornet is set to make a whopping 63rd consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearance. She's no stranger to staging upsets on the big stage — most recently taking out Iga Swiatek in the third round of Wimbledon.

The duo will play in the opening match of the night session at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday. The match begins at 7 pm local time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan