"I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself" - Andy Roddick reveals heartfelt note he sent Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur found solace in Andy Roddick's words after she suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 2023 Wimbledon final against Marketa Vondrousova.

Jabeur, 28, had an impressive outing at the Grasscourt Major. The former World No. 2 beat four former Grand Slam winners en route to making it to the final of the competition. She beat former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the third round, following it up with a win over two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova.

Up against defending champion Elena Rybakina after that, the Tunisian replicated her excellent form as she knocked the Kazakh out in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Ons Jabeur locked horns with Aryna Sabalenka. Despite losing the first set, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist rallied to beat the Belarusian and reach her second consecutive Wimbledon final.

Jabeur, however, ran out of steam in the final against Vondrousova, losing 4-6, 4-6 in straight sets to suffer her third straight loss in the final of a Grand Slam.

Andy Roddick, a three-time Wimbledon finalist himself, recently revealed that he sent a heartfelt note to Ons Jabeur after her defeat against the Czech. The American further highlighted Jabeur's inspiring story, coming from Tunisia and achieving so much success.

"I was sad for Ons after Wimbledon. On top of being a great player and a great person, her story is incredible. Coming from Tunisia, trailblazing for that part of the world, being so dynamic and comfortable in that role – she has a lot to be proud of."

“I actually sent her a message after the final and said, “Listen, if you ever want to chat, I’ve been where you are right now. But I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning Wimbledon," Roddick wrote on his blog for Betway, as reported by Ubitennis.

"Ons Jabeur is someone I really hope wins a Grand Slam title" - Andy Roddick

In the same article, Andy Roddick expressed his desire to witness the Tunisian win a Grand Slam title someday.

The 28-year-old has not played any matches since her Wimbledon loss. She was supposed to play at the 2023 Canadian Open but withdrew due to an injury.

Talking about Jabeur's return to the tour, Roddick hoped that she would take it slowly and not rush her recovery.

"I just hope she doesn’t feel the need to rush back. Take a breath, take a minute, make sure you prepare, and keep your fitness going. There are still a few weeks leading up to the US Open," Andy Roddick said.

He added:

“She’s someone I really hope wins a Grand Slam title at some point."

Following her run to the Wimbledon final last year, the 28-year-old managed to reach the final at the US Open as well, only to fall to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.